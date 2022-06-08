From Staff Reports
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development is reminding people to be aware of invasive plants, pests and diseases in the midst of National Gardening Week.
MDARD wants homeowners and gardeners to “keep in mind the impact those plants may have on other plants cultivated around their landscape or garden,” according to a release. “Invasive, non-native plants have few or no natural predators” and can quickly spread, which can disrupt ecosystems by pushing out native species.
Invasive plants can also serve as hosts to invasive plant pests and diseases.
“People can unintentionally move pests around the state,” Robin Rosenbaum, plant health section manager of MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division, said in the release. “Many of the pests we are most concerned about can hide in or on untreated firewood, soil, seeds, and plants. Some pests such as spotted lanternfly can lay eggs on conveyances in an infested region and then be transported into Michigan.”
MDARD has plant pest quarantines to help combat the spread. These limit the movement of specific plant material within, into or out of Michigan.
MDARD recommends those buying plant material purchase it locally from an MDARD-licensed nursery.
Other steps to limit the spread of invasive species include:
- Visit the Michigan Invasive Species website to learn how to spot invasive pests posing a threat to plants and agriculture.
- Don’t move untreated firewood. Buy certified, heat-treated firewood or buy wood where you burn it and burn it all before you go home to avoid unintentionally spreading species hiding inside untreated firewood.
- When returning from international travel, declare food, plants and other agricultural items to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
- Make sure seeds and plants purchased online are not invasive to your region.
- Report signs of invasive plant pests and diseases to MDARD through the Michigan Invasive Species website or by calling 800-292-3939.
More information on MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division is available at www.michigan.gov/mdard/plant-pest.
