Northern Michigan McDonald’s restaurants announced plans to hire more than 600 employees in the region as the fast food franchise intends to reopen dining rooms.
McDonald’s owner/operators made the announcement on a Zoom meeting Monday morning.
Also part of the announcement were state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, Northwestern Michigan College Vice President of Student Services & Technology Todd Neibauer and other economic leaders, according to a release.
McDonald’s plans to hire more than 10,000 new employees in the coming months, the release added. About 260,000 McDonald’s hires are expected nationwide.
McDonald’s has “nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the opening of dining rooms,” according to the release.
Bill and Teresa Saputo, who own and operate McDonald’s restaurants in Traverse City and Gaylord, said this is an important step for the franchise to add to its drive-thru, take-out and delivery services.
“We are a people business at our core, and as we look to re-open our dining rooms, the safety and wellness of our customers and employees is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 65-year history,” Bill Saputo said in the release.
McDonald’s is also in the fifth year of Archways to Opportunity, which provides tuition assistance. The program has “given out more than $100 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 55,000 restaurant workers and corporate employees,” according to the release. In Michigan, McDonald’s has given more than $715,000 in tuition assistance to 370 employees.
Employees are eligible for the program after 90 days and 15 hours a week. McDonald’s employees can earn a high school diploma and receive $2,500 in college tuition assistance.
For more information, job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers or text “worksforme” to 36453.
