Caring for a community requires commitment. It also brings rewards that are hard to overstate when lives are saved.
We recently received a note from a patient still thankful for his care and celebrating 11 years of life following major heart surgery.
“I just want to say thank you again for all the excellent life-saving care I received during this difficult time in my life,” he wrote.
Since establishing a heart care program in 1973 and a cardiothoracic surgery program in 1990, Munson Medical Center has been committed to providing high-quality, life-saving care for thousands of patients and turned an all-too-scary experience for patients and families into positive outcomes. Northern Michigan residents and visitors have been able to return to their amazing and active lives.
During this heart month, we want our communities to know that we remain dedicated to helping individuals and families prevent and manage heart disease through education, screenings, and wellness opportunities. When a diagnosis shows specialty care is needed, our dedicated cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons are available 24/7.
Cardiologists travel from Munson Medical Center to nine locations across northern Michigan to see patients in clinics for screenings and post-surgical care close to home. Cardiac rehabilitation is available to residents in northern Michigan at all nine Munson Healthcare hospitals. Munson Medical Center offers specialized clinics that focus on heart failure and structural heart issues, and a cardiologist/oncologist who is able to care for patients dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
Cardiothoracic surgeons are available when heart care demands open heart surgery, such as coronary artery bypass grafting, valve replacements and less-invasive da Vinci Surgical System surgery for qualifying patients with mitral valve heart issues.
We also have a catheterization lab used by interventional cardiologists to diagnose and treat several different types of heart disease using catheter-based treatment.
An important part of this lab involves our ability to treat patients with ST-elevated myocardial infarction, also called a STEMI, a type of heart attack that involves a blockage and requires immediate attention.
Over the past several years, northern Michigan hospitals and EMS providers in the region have formed and strengthened a STEMI network that has saved many lives thanks to 12-lead EKGs and specialized training for EMS crews. Now the state is looking to incorporate our network into a state-wide trauma care system.
Nursing care at the Webber Heart Center and in Surgical Services often generates notes of thanks for their dedication and attention to patient and family needs.
We recently received a note from someone whose parent underwent emergency heart surgery. This person praised the “extraordinary skills” of the cardiothoracic surgeon and then the attention they received from the recovery nurse who cared for their parent.
“She went out of her way to ensure that we were as comfortable as possible, providing blankets and pillows, water and, above all, information updates. (Her) compassion made a very difficult situation tolerable and I felt she needed to be recognized for her outstanding character.”
I want to thank the surgeon, and nurse, and all of the members of our heart-care team for the great job they do on behalf of our patients each and every day.
When it comes to matters of the heart, we are thankful for the hundreds of patients who entrust us to care for them each and every year.
More information about Munson Medical Center heart services can be found at munsonhealthcare.org/heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.