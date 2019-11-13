Since arriving in Traverse City two months ago, I have been impressed with the organization I’ve been appointed to serve and this community that already feels a lot like home.
As the incoming president and CEO of Munson Medical Center, I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to the region. People have been reaching out and welcoming my family to the area. Whether it’s a hike in the woods during a fall weekend, or running along the bay, we’ve found a serene place with tremendous people.
At Munson Medical Center, I’ve witnessed a great sense of pride among providers and staff about the impact the hospital has in the community. Munson Medical Center boasts a strong operational foundation and is well positioned to evolve in the fast-changing world of health care. Staff members focus on putting the patient at the center of all that they do. It’s an amazing culture that’s like a family and has the feel of a community hospital despite being a large campus with thousands of employees.
As part of the larger Munson Healthcare system, Munson Medical Center staff and providers are sharing best practices as well as learning from staff and providers at the system’s other community hospitals.
I began meeting this month with our hospital’s front-line staff in forums that allow me to share with them an understanding of our operating goals and how we are all interconnected in our work. These meetings are an opportunity to celebrate our successes and highlight what makes us unique. They also enable us to have a common understanding of where we are and where we are going.
I am listening and learning from staff, providers and community members about what they are proud of at the hospital. Our goal is to create a workplace where people find meaning in their work as we together reinforce a healing environment that reflects the kind of care we would expect for ourselves and our families. We want to ensure that complex care can be provided close to home.
It is also exciting to see the hospital’s team working on executing Munson Medical Center’s master facility plan that currently involves the Surgical Services expansion and planning for our new Family Birth and Children’s Center.
It is important for me to ensure that the community sees Munson Medical Center not just as a hospital or medical center, but as a health care organization that is focused on prevention, wellness and being a strong community partner. We are much more than the four walls of the hospital, as evidenced by the food prescription program, Healthy Futures efforts for newborns and their families, the medication-assisted treatment program for those struggling with opioid use disorder, and much more.
Munson Medical Center is a special place. The organization’s Purpose statement, “We Improve Lives,” is a way to constantly remind ourselves about why we are here and why our work is important.
Having served in leadership positions at hospitals and health systems across the Midwest, I recognize a quality organization when I see it. I look forward to serving the hospital and this community in the months and years to come.
Call me happy to be home.
