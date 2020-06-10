This will be my first summer living in Traverse City and I’ve already been told that on the roads, in the stores, restaurants and even the hospital it will be quite a bit different than most years, to put it mildly.
“Quite a bit different,” it would seem, has become our “new normal” as the warm weather settles in across northern Michigan.
We’ve all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and now find ourselves adapting to a new way of approaching how we work and live.
Healthcare is certainly no exception.
Since March, the number of patients at Munson Medical Center has been half of the normal level, although we are recently serving more patients. This has been due in part to executive orders necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus and, in some cases, people’s apprehension to seek care for other emergencies out of fear of COVID-19. As the infection rate has remained relatively low in our region, most executive orders have been lifted and the public better understands the extensive safety precautions in place to protect them within our hospital.
Over the course of the last six weeks, Munson Healthcare has thoughtfully and methodically started reinitiating services and working toward a new normal in providing care for the community.
A multidisciplinary task force comprised of both clinical and operational leaders meets weekly to assess current conditions, monitor trends and determine a path forward. This phased approach balances safely caring for COVID and non-COVID patients while remaining poised for any spike in cases we might see in the future.
Disruption to the supply chain continues to be and likely will remain a challenge for the next six to 12 months. While our inventory of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is adequate now, that could change with a rise in COVID-19 cases — and the unreliability of the supply chain means we must carefully manage our resources to keep everyone safe. This includes supplies to test every expectant mother or surgical patient, symptomatic or asymptomatic, so we can provide them the safest, most appropriate level of care and ensure the safety of others.
As is so often the case, this new challenge has ensured innovation that will have a positive impact on patient care well beyond the pandemic.
We are coordinating with other system hospitals more closely than ever before to be at the ready for a patient surge, and that level of collaboration is going to improve the quality of care for our region in the future. Physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists and others at Munson Medical Center are working together in new ways to manage patient care. Our use of telehealth and virtual visits has grown exponentially over the last three months. People who previously had difficulty making office visits are now connecting with their provider and specialists to improve their health.
This same technology is also helping us keep patients connected with loved ones as the pandemic persists. Visitor restrictions remain an unfortunate reality of our new normal as we continue to keep everyone safe, particularly those who are at risk of complications from COVID-19.
The lower number of cases in recent weeks has allowed us to expand visitation to select patients but it is difficult to anticipate when visitation might be able to expand further. In the meantime, we’re doing everything we can to ease the strain on our patients and their families, reviewing extenuating circumstances and providing access to devices so they can visit virtually.
As has been the case throughout, we need to navigate this new normal together.
With executive orders now being lifted across the state, it will be important to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and frequently wash hands to stay safe and stay open.
This will help us continue to incrementally open more services and facilities to provide care while keeping our frontline healthcare workers and community safe.
We are so proud of our community’s efforts as we’ve reopened, grateful for the outpouring of support and confident we will emerge from the pandemic even stronger.
