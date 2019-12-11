Witnessing Munson Medical Center staff and physicians in action during my first few months here in my leadership role at the hospital has been an amazing experience. I appreciate the real spirit of “neighbors taking care of neighbors” that fills the corridors and rooms across the hospital and its clinics.
That culture does not exist at every hospital.
Just as they spend each day caring for people in their time of need, the staff members here spend the holidays also reaching out beyond the walls of the hospital with concern and compassion for their community. I know of hospital units that choose families to sponsor for the holidays and others who collect food and gifts for nonprofits in the area.
They do it because it’s in their very nature. Because it’s the neighborly thing to do. They do these things regardless of whether it’s a normal weekday or New Year’s Day because they are dedicated to caring for people when they are at their most vulnerable.
We receive thank-you notes from patients and their families on a regular basis, and I would like to share a few this holiday season to honor the hardworking staff, providers and volunteers who continue to give of themselves during the holidays and beyond.
One family member wrote a note expressing her gratitude to a nurse who made a big impression on her patient: “I have been taking care of my mom for the last six months as we deal with her terminal cancer… We had you for a nurse the first visit. I can tell when a nurse makes small talk because that is what they have to do. When I talked to you it was natural, comfortable. Like we had met before. You made my mom feel comfortable. Thank you for your beautiful smile and natural conversation!”
Another former patient wrote to Emergency Department staff to thank them for their care when this individual jumped off a ladder in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent an injury: “I was immediately taken care of by the staff in the ER. From the security staff that wheeled me in to the discharge/registration staff, the nurses, lab tech, and doctors were beyond superheroes the way that they took care of me and even conducted the labs for prep on my scheduled surgery. I have been to many hospitals as a child and adult but never have recalled the care such that I received at Munson Medical Center’s ER. I wish I had all of their names, but there were so many that I would like to give a big hug and words of appreciation.”
Another friend of a patient wrote to thank a cancer-floor nurse for her support and care during the patient’s last days: “She displayed great acts of kindness not only to (the patient) but to myself and (the patient’s) sons. I will forever be grateful to her for making one of the most difficult days in my life as comforting as possible. She was amazing.”
Visitors from Colorado also sent a thanks to the Emergency Department staff for their efforts to keep a wedding day joyous for a grandfather and his family. The day began with a young granddaughter spiking a fever and being brought to the hospital for care: “I want you to know that we were treated with great care and respect, and my granddaughter was made to feel special and truly cared for by all who helped… All were very careful to relate to her as a child might expect a parent or loving adult with soft voices, and lowered posture to get them down to her level. She was rewarded with some special stickers after a couple of treatments, and showed them off to everyone at the wedding later that day.
We received exceptional care, and were discharged late in the morning with clear, concise instructions on care, and with little wait. If the care we received during our one short visit is indicative of the care your hospital provides to all that enter, you can be proud of your staff, and fine health care service they provide to the northern Michigan area! Thank you and well done!”
I could not have said it better. Our staff is filled with people who view their role as a “calling” far more than they do a “career.” They are “neighbors taking care of neighbors” in every season of life.
During this holiday season, we are thankful for them and grateful to all of those in this community who entrust us with their health care — and the gift of being their neighbor.
