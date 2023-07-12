This past week marked one of the busiest of the year for two of our community’s largest industries: tourism and healthcare.
Each year, the National Cherry Festival attracts over a half a million people to Traverse City, which not only fills hotel rooms, shops, beaches and restaurants but our emergency rooms and urgent cares, too.
There is a pride that comes with living in a place where people will travel from across the country to visit, but it also carries its own set of challenges.
Historically, we have seen a 42% increase in visits to the emergency department at Munson Medical Center in July compared to winter months. Our teams at Munson Medical Center gracefully step up to meet this influx and challenge each summer.
That’s why we have created a unique partnership with our friends at Traverse City Tourism aimed at helping guests in our area find the care most appropriate for their needs, so they can get back to enjoying our region more quickly.
Our goal as the region’s largest healthcare provider is to best leverage all our resources to ensure each patient receives the right care in the most convenient way possible.
However, those visiting from out of town are not always aware there are a range of care options from which to choose when they are visiting the area.
Included among the brochures and travel guides at the Traverse City Visitor’s Center are materials about Munson Healthcare’s patient options. Traverse City Tourism is also making these same materials available to its member lodging and hospitality businesses so frontline staff will have a tool to help visitors find the healthcare services when they need them.
These options include:
- The Ask-A-Nurse Hotline (231-935-0951) provides hospitality staff with a free resource for guests to get quick and easy direction to appropriate care. This free Munson Healthcare service has received over 81,000 calls since launch during the pandemic and is staffed by registered nurses who can help answer general health questions and point people to the right care option. The Ask-A-Nurse hotline is available daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Emergency Department or 911. We remind the community that people experiencing a life-threatening situation should call 9-1-1 and seek care at the emergency department immediately. This includes symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, loss of consciousness, traumatic injury, severe pain or severe burns. These patients always go to the front of the line in an emergency room.
- Urgent care is available in Traverse City at Foster Family Community Health Center on Munson Avenue with a second Munson Healthcare location on U.S. 31 and can help with a range of issues from earaches, fevers, and minor fractures to moderate to severe sore throats and cough, sprains, and strains. Available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to residents and visitors alike.
- Virtual Urgent Care can help those suffering an abrasion, allergies, cold, cough, diarrhea, flu, insect bites, sore throat, sprains and strains and sinus infections. Visit: munsonhealthcare.org/findcare.
- Primary care. Locals can take advantage of these opportunities or visit their primary care provider. Many providers offer same-day appointments, on-call weekend hours and virtual visits. If you are looking for primary care, please visit munsonhealthcare.org/find-a-doctor.
We are grateful to the members of Traverse City Tourism and CEO Trevor Tkach for their collaboration in this important effort.
We want to keep tourists healthy, too. This partnership is not only another example of the incredible support Munson Healthcare receives from the community but reflective of the culture that makes this such a wonderful place to live, work and visit.
Learn more at munsonhealthcare.org/findcare.
