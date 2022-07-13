Munson Medical Center recently learned that it qualified as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals for the 15th time.
The recognition comes from a collaboration between Merative, formerly IBM Watson Health, and Fortune, which publishes the magazine with the same name.
Traverse City’s hospital was listed as among the top 15 teaching hospitals in the nation based on its bed size and teaching status.
To achieve a top 100 ranking is never easy. The last time Munson Medical Center received it was 2011.
In releasing the top 100 list for 2022, Merative/Fortune considered 2,650 short-term, acute care, and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
They evaluated each one on inpatient outcomes, extended outcomes, processes of care, operational efficiency, financial health and patient experience using publicly available data.
The organizations said this year also included evaluation on a community health measure, which was equally weighted with other ranked measures.
The analysis looked at Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data, as well as core measures and patient satisfaction data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Munson Medical Center was one of 203 major teaching hospitals evaluated. We are a teaching hospital because we host both Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and Michigan State University Osteopathic Medicine medical students, as well as our Munson Healthcare Family Practice Residency. We also are a teaching center for nursing students, respiratory therapists, pharmacy residents, as well as other disciplines. We are just launching a new collaboration with Pine Rest for a rural psychiatric residency program.
These residents and students quickly understand that patient safety and quality care are vital to any effort in this health system.
Quality care requires a commitment every day. Merative/Fortune’s analysis found that the hospitals on the list had lower inpatient mortality when considering patient severity, fewer patient complications, delivered care that resulted in fewer hospital acquired infections, scored higher on patient ratings of their overall patient experience and much more.
Munson Medical Center also was recently recognized again by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for the ninth time for its high-quality stroke care.
The pandemic has taken a toll on the healthcare sector and on our healthcare system as well. But every day, our staff and physicians continue to dedicate themselves to providing high quality care to each and every person who comes through our doors.
I remain thankful for the amazing efforts of our staff and physicians and the continued support from our community that helps ensure this hospital remains available to meet the needs of this region.
We do not care for patients because we want to be recognized. People in healthcare do it because they just plain care.
At Munson Medical Center and all of Munson Healthcare, our intent is to improve the lives of our communities.
The recognition is appreciated and hopefully informs everyone in our community that their hospital remains the right place to seek help should a health crisis try to sideline their family or themselves.
We remain here for you.
