Whether it is assessing daily acuity of the inpatients at Munson Medical Center or following the changing demographics of our community, data plays a critical role in our decision-making as a hospital and a healthcare system.
We gather a robust amount of information from a variety of internal and external sources including the most recent U.S. Census which tells us that one quarter of the population served by Munson Medical Center is 65 and older. In Grand Traverse County the median age is 43, in Antrim County it is 51.6, in Benzie County 50.1, Kalkaska County, 44.3 and Leelanau County 54.6.
This data combined with the patient trends we monitor in Traverse City and each of our community hospitals across northern Michigan helps inform our strategy to ensure people have access to the care they need now and in the future. It provides us the insight to identify when partnership with other healthcare providers can bridge a gap or capital investment is needed to meet a growing need.
What the latest U.S. Census indicates is a trend we’ve been following for some time: A significant portion of our population have reached or are reaching an age in which orthopedic services as well as heart and stroke care will be under increased demand. As a result, we have made strategic, evidence-based decisions on investment in talent and technology to meet emerging needs.
Over the last year, three fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons have been recruited by Munson Healthcare to focus on their respective subspecialties. Michael VanWagner, D.O., FAOAO, subspecialist in hip and knee replacement and Matthew Dubiel, M.D, subspecialist in elbows and shoulders, were each fellowship trained at the Mayo Clinic. They are joined by Peter McAndrews, D.O., FAOAO, who is fellowship trained in sports medicine from the TRIA Orthopedic Center in Minneapolis.
The arrival of Dr. VanWagner to northern Michigan also marked the arrival of ROSA (robotic orthopedic surgical assistant) technology to the region at both Munson Medical Center and Grayling Hospital. ROSA is an investment in the future of orthopedic surgery, bringing extraordinary precision to joint replacements, providing patients quicker recoveries, less pain and better outcomes.
Research shows the risk of stroke doubles every 10 years after someone turns age 55 and as was noted in the census, the median age in three neighboring counties is approaching that number.
The last week of August will mark the two-year anniversary of northern Michigan’s first endovascular stroke intervention at Munson Medical Center. Since that time, over 200 procedures have been performed and a second suite with 3D biplane imaging has been installed. David Rosenbaum Halevi, M.D., is set to join program medical director Gary Rajah, M.D. in working toward MMC’s accreditation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.
For many years now there has been a sustained commitment to exceptional cardiac care through Cardiothoracic Surgeons of Grand Traverse and the cardiology team at Traverse Heart and Vascular, including clinics across northern Michigan.
Having identified the need for greater capacity in our Cardiac Cath Lab, Suite 3 was upgraded in late 2021 with technology capable of performing any type of Cath Lab procedure which provides greater flexibility in scheduling to keep pace with the needs of our population.
While these may be more prominent examples, they are among countless others in which ongoing research and analysis is preparing us, now and in the years to come, to provide each patient with the care they need, close to home.
