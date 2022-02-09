While the pandemic continues to make headlines — and rightfully so — there is still other important care continuing at Munson Medical Center.
On the sixth floor of the Webber Heart Center, the Cardiac Catheterization Lab is one of just two in northern Michigan, available 24/7 to perform minimally invasive procedures to care for urgent heart attack or STEMI (ST-elevated myocardial infarction) cases. As we recognize American Heart Month during February, the Cardiac Cath Team at Munson Medical Center is caring for more patients than ever, even before the pandemic.
Heart disease continues to be the number-one killer in the U.S. The latest statistics from the CDC show that 659,000 people die from heart disease every year, and someone has a heart attack in the nation every 40 seconds.
In 2021, our Cardiac Catheterization Lab cases were up nearly 11 percent from 2020 and up almost 4 percent from before the pandemic. Based on the patients served in 2021, our Cardiac Cath Lab is tracking to be among the busiest in the state. In the late-spring, early-summer of last year, our STEMI heart attack team was activated 61 times.
These statistics are among the reasons that investing in heart-care services continues to be an important priority.
In Traverse City, we recently upgraded one of our labs with state-of-the-art technology allowing for head-to-toe imaging. This offers greater scheduling flexibility since any type of Cath Lab procedure can be performed in this lab, further increasing our capacity to care for more patients now and in the future.
It is vital that heart patients do not delay care and avoid future complications.
What some may not realize is that many patients can have catheterization procedures performed without needing to spend a night in the hospital. When a patient meets this medical criteria, early morning appointments can be scheduled in the Cath Lab and the patient can be safely discharged home the same day. This not only benefits the patient by allowing them to recover in a familiar setting, but allows the hospital to consistently perform procedures and conserve beds when inpatient volumes have been high because of COVID-19.
The care being provided by Traverse Heart and Vascular staff extends far beyond Grand Traverse County. Cardiologists based in Traverse City log plenty of miles to nine northern Michigan communities offering preventive, diagnostic and testing services. The collective driving miles these clinics have saved northern Michigan residents from traveling to Munson Medical Center equals nearly 79 trips around the world.
During the pandemic, some who have waited to seek care because of fears about COVID-19 have at times experienced more critical outcomes and the need for emergency care. It’s important to know that universal masking, social distancing protocols, visitor restrictions and vaccination help keep you safe at our hospitals. Anyone experiencing heart symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, upper body discomfort, dizziness, and shortness of breath should call 9-1-1 immediately.
We are grateful for the dedicated and enduring efforts made each day in our emergency department, the Webber Heart Center, and clinics around the region. We are equally grateful for the trust placed in us to provide the very highest level of care to you and your loved ones.
Have a safe and healthy American Heart Month.
