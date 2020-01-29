The United States Constitution includes a variety of articles, sections, and amendments that demonstrate our founders’ vision for this great country. Today we are the result of their quest for a “more perfect union.”
It was at that time that our founding fathers also institutionalized the importance of knowing where people resided and in what numbers.
As such, in Article 1, Section 2, the Constitution includes the phrase, “[An] Enumeration shall be made within three Years after the first Meeting of the Congress of the United States, and within every subsequent Term of ten Years, in such Manner as they shall by Law direct.” So, one year after the first year Congress met, our first national census was held in 1790.
This upcoming 2020 Census will represent the 23rd census in our nation’s history — and it is as important today as it was then.
In 1790, our census accounted for about 3.9 million people in the United States of America (then just 13 states) and also recorded our unconscionable past by accounting for 694,000 slaves. The 2020 Census will likely find about 328 million people in a vastly different country with vastly different demographics from that first census.
From the first census to the one that will occur this year, great debate has always occurred about the questions to be asked in the census — because the why, how, and who we choose to count has always had significant policy and financial repercussions.
The results of the 2020 Census will affect the distribution of federal funds to Michigan and its many communities, as well as inform how its political districts are formed and ultimately how many Congressional districts Michigan will have.
With regard to funding, the Census Bureau released a report in 2017, Uses of Census Bureau Data in Federal Funds Distribution, that found in 2015, 132 federal programs used census data to distribute nearly $700 billion. The fiscal impact of not being counted have long term consequences that last until the next census.
It is estimated that Michigan stands to lose $1,800 per person per year of federal funding for each person not counted in 2020. And, that is just federal dollar impact — the same data is utilized by the private sector when considering where to invest, build, or expand.
The bottom line is that business, jobs and money follow people.
Our political representation is at stake as well. Michigan currently holds 14 Congressional districts — a result of the 2010 Census, and significantly less than the 19 that was held just a generation ago. There is a correlation between the number of congressional districts a state has and its influence on federal policy issues. Unfortunately, there is a distinct possibility that Michigan could lose another congressional seat after this census is completed. The robustness and accuracy of Census 2020 in Michigan matters as a mechanism for our state’s voice to be heard in Washington DC.
There are also regional issues surrounding the census. Notably, as a rural area, we will have some different counting challenges than what Michigan’s urban areas will have. Poverty rates are generally higher in rural areas. When coupled with less broadband (Census 2020 will have a strong internet presence) and greater household dispersion, there is a higher likelihood of individuals not being counted.
Ensuring a complete census count is Michigan is important, but it is really important to Northern Michigan given our rural nature.
Census 2020 will significantly shape the future of Michigan and this region. It is a constitutionally mandated activity that will have greater ramifications for northern Michigan than any other single activity coordinated at a local, state or national level.
Please help to ensure that your voice and tax dollars are maximized by being counted and encouraging friends, family and neighbors to do the same.
