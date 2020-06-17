LANSING — Twenty-two communities in 10 regions received nearly $1 million in grants in the expanded Match on Main program.
Three of those “communities” receiving grants were the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority and the Charlevoix Main Street DDA in Region 2, and the city of Grayling in Region 3.
The Match on Main program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation was expanded in May to support “the COVID-19 economic recovery efforts of small local businesses throughout the state,” according to a release from State Emergency Operations Center.
Match on Main awarded assistance to 299 small businesses in Michigan for a total of $993,984.
“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and by providing communities with resources to engage in economic recovery efforts we can help ensure our downtowns not only recover, but thrive,” MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton said in the release.
“The Match on Main grants will help Michigan’s downtown businesses recover from the loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 virus and support workers they employ in these communities.”
The Traverse City DDA split a $50,000 award evenly among 18 businesses that collectively helped retain 159 jobs, according to the release.
Receiving grant awards of $2,777 each were: Good People Hair (2 jobs), Pavlova Salon & Spa (16), Yen Yoga & Fitness (20), Pure Essence Salon (12), Studio 415 (12), Formative Fitness (7), Modus Fitness (8), Bulldog’s Barbershop (8), Burrone’s Barbershop (8), Olde Towne Hair (12), Robertson’s Hair Center (5), Suite Jayne (4), Luxbody (4), Union Beau (12), Solitude Float & Wellness Spa (5), Living Light Massage (8), Epiphany Salon & Spa (12) and Styles Inn (4).
The Charlevoix Main Street DDA awarded $50,000 in grant money to 10 businesses to retain at least 35 total jobs. Receiving $5,000 grants were: Bentley Hill Bakehouse (3 jobs), Ga Ga for Kids (5), Graffitees (2), The Taffy Barrel (7), Grey (4), Thistle (5), True North Interior Design & Antiques (not listed), Hotel Earl (3), Elements Gallery (not listed) and The Lake House (6).
The City of Grayling supported 12 businesses and retained 74 jobs with $42,000 in funding. Receiving grants were: Xpress Copy Center (6 jobs), $3,000; Tip’n The Mitten (2), $3,000; The Sweet Life (2), $2,500; Ron’s Fly Shop (2), $3,000; Paddle Hard (23), $5,000; North Country Corner (5), $3,000; Grayling Restaurant (13), $5,000; Grayling Eye Care (3), $4,000; Flowers By Josie (7), $4,000; Pineview Surplus (2), $4,000; AuSable Gifts (4), $3,000 and Suchey Chiropractic (5), $2,500.
The Match on Main expansion focused on existing over new businesses, according to the release.
Community organizations such as DDAs could apply for funding for the local grants to businesses within their districts. The business grants had a minimum award of $2,000 and a maximum grant of $10,000.
Applications opened May 13 and closed on May 29.
According to the release, the COVID-19 Response program was open to the traditional Michigan Main Street communities and the “286 engaged and certified Redevelopment Ready Communities across the state of Michigan.” The small business applicant’s usual matching requirement was waived this year.
More information about the MEDC’s COVID-19 programs is available at www.michiganbusiness.org/covid19response. Additional resources can be found at www.michiganbusiness.org/covid19 or www.michiganbusiness.org/covid19-faq.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.