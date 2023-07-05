When my son graduated from high school with the Class of 2021, he received the most thoughtful gift ever from my grandmother.
It was more than a simple ‘Congratulations Graduate’ card from two generations above to one below in her distinctive handwriting. When it was delivered to us, if brought tears to everyone’s eyes when it arrived two years ago.
That’s because Blanche Urban died in March 2017 at the ripe old age of 93. My paternal grandmother had the foresight to write out the card, enclose a small sum of money and place it in the safekeeping of my aunt’s safe. She did the same for other great grandkids, knowing there were some who would graduate from high school after she was gone.
Two years later was another unexpected gift from her. At least I think it was her.
Among some junk wax-era baseball cards stuffed into album sleeves from a 1990s return to collecting, next to the March and April issues of Baseball/Football Tribune that David Stenman and myself produced in fifth grade and sold to our Kingsley Elementary School classmates for 2 cents was a United States Savings Bond in its original Old Kent Bank Grand Traverse envelope for 102 W. Front St.
Something shown through the clear plastic window. Sliding it out I discovered a $50 Series EE Savings Bond. It was dated March 1987, the year I graduated from high school.
A savings bond had to have come from my grandparents, who I believe used to have an account at Old Kent Bank back in the day.
Plus, given the origins of the saving bond — which began when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed legislation in 1935, according to TreasuryDirect.gov — it seemed like the perfect thing for that generation.
U.S. Bonds were a “means of encouraging broad public participation in government financing by making federal bonds available in small denominations specifically tailored to the small investor,” according to TreasuryDirect.gov.
“While Treasury securities had been offered at various times in our history dating back to 1776, they had previously always been Treasury marketable securities, subject to market fluctuation. Many small savers, particularly buyers of Liberty Bonds during World War I, experienced significant losses when forced by personal circumstances to sell their bonds in the market prior to maturity.
The savings bond was designed to be less susceptible to market conditions. It was offered as a savings type of security with a schedule of fixed interest payments and redemption values, redeemable at any time after a short holding period for the purchase price plus accrued interest.”
I’m sure at some point in my life I was given a savings bond, but don’t recall it.
So I headed to TBA Credit Union with the $50 Series EE bond to cash it in, figuring by now it was worth the $50 on the note. Told that the bond had reached maturity after 30 years, it was no longer earning interest I didn’t even know it had been accumulating next to those Upper Deck cards.
Of course, I could have typed in information from the note that I didn’t know I owned and found this out myself when told the initial bond was purchased for $25 and doubled in value for 20 years before earning interest for another 10.
But the people at TBACU were just as intrigued by the paper bond as I was, especially since financial institutions stopped issuing paper bonds in 2011 and Old Kent formally became Fifth Third in 2001.
After some brief banter about where Old Kent Bank branches used to be in Traverse City, I was informed this $50 bond bought for $25 in 1987 was now worth $103.68.
It went right into our checking account, where sometime in the future it will also be a memory of something I don’t remember having — until time to pay taxes on the interest in the early 2024.
Maybe I’ll just hold on to that envelope a little longer to remind me of a grandparent’s gift.
