If You Go

Annual Manufacturing Day

When: Feb. 4 from 4:30-7 p.m.

What: Kids ages 14 and older and the families are invited to tour local manufacturing facilities in the area

Participating companies: Promethient, Skilled Manufacturing Inc., TentCraft, Bay Motor Products, Clark Manufacturing, Century, LLC, Britten, Inc., Pro Image Design and Frankfort Manufacturing

RSVP: https://www.makegreatthings.org/gtamc-events/