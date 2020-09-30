TRAVERSE CITY — The mission of Manufacturing Day is unchanged.
The method will be reversed in 2020.
The region’s seventh annual Manufacturing Day — normally held on the first Friday in October — is going virtual during several days in October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So instead of busing more than 1,000 area students to get a glimpse of manufacturing opportunities throughout the region, companies will bring their message into the classroom via video.
“We love hosting Manufacturing Day because it’s the premier opportunity for us to connect students with career opportunities in our region here,” Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council Chairman Rob Summers said in a promotional video on the 2020 event. “It gives them a real opportunity to know what that looks like in a day-in, day-out type of environment.”
Schools have two options for the video presentations to its students during the morning and the afternoon.
Drea Weiner, MiSTEM Network regional director for the Traverse Bay Intermediate School District and the Char-Em ISD, said officials worked with school administrators in advance of the virtual event.
“That allows kids to participate in what makes the most sense for their teachers back in the classroom or whether it’s at home,” Weiner said in the video.
The approximate agenda for the 30-minute sessions include:
- A brief welcome to MFG Day
- Two 8-minute presentations from area manufacturing businesses
- A 30-second introduction followed by 3-5 minutes of a company overview/virtual tour before a 2-minute question and answer session
Manufacturing Day, a state initiative that began in 2012, had about 1,400 mostly junior high students from 14 schools in 2019. A total of 32 area businesses last year opened their doors to two morning tours (9:30 and 10:10 a.m.) and two afternoon tours (12:20 and 1 p.m.).
