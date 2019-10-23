TRAVERSE CITY — Getting from here to there can be difficult if you don’t have a car. Steven Schwander recently launched his Odawa Country Taxi Cab to make the journey easier.
After being injured as a carpenter one time too many, Schwander, 49, went in search of a new career.
“I’ve always been able to get up and brush myself off and get back to work,” he said.
He landed a position with Cherry Capital Cab as a driver. He learned much from company owner Doug Dornbos, who taught him the ropes of running a transportation business. And Schwander discovered he really enjoyed helping people get from here to there. He felt that he had found his niche.
In an atmosphere of increasing competition from Uber and Lyft, rising fleet insurance costs forced Dornbos to fold Cherry Capital Cab in June.
Schwander found himself without a job — but not for long.
“I realized I could do this on my own,” Schwander said.
So he started his own taxi company.
Born and raised in Traverse City, Schwander said his mother is his role model. She instilled in him a deep respect for the values of his native heritage. He is a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
“A lot of my life revolves around my history and my culture,” Schwander said.
He named his new venture Odawa Country Taxi Cab to reflect his heritage.
“As native people, we follow the seven teachings: Love, Respect, Bravery, Truth, Honesty, Humility and Wisdom,” he said. “As I learned these teachings, I believe it makes me an all-around better person.”
The name also hints at the geographic range in which he offers transportation services.
“I will take you anywhere in Odawa Country,” he said, which he said stretches across much of Michigan.
Since starting the business about three months ago, he has driven people to Detroit, Mount Pleasant, Grand Rapids and St. Ignace. But most of his fares are local.
He charges a base fare of $2.80 per mile. Business costs include $950 per month for taxi and vehicle insurance, he said.
As owner and sole operator, he values the chance to help people. Once, he said, he picked up a fare at Munson Medical Center, a mother and her newborn child. She began counting out change to scrape up the fare. Schwander zeroed out the fare meter and told her to keep her money.
Odawa County Taxi Cab is available 24/7, said Schwander. Many of his clients book late or early rides in advance, such as early-morning lifts to or from the airport, he said. He also can be booked for wine tours, fall color tours, bachelor parties and bachelorette parties.
He can be reached at 231-946-2222 or odawacountrytaxicab@gmail.com.
“I really enjoy what I do,” Schwander said. “I feel deprived, how I should have started doing this long ago.”
