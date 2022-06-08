From Staff Reports
CINCINNATI — An Ohio family business released a new brand of ice cream in Michigan, including several locations in the Grand Traverse region.
United Dairy Farms in Cincinnati launched its premium brand, Main Avenue Creamery, the first new brand in 40 years for UDF. The company rolled out Main Avenue Creamery in early spring and expanded into Michigan starting in late April, hoping to scoop out a niche in northern Michigan in particular.
The new brand is in more than 50 locations in the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, including:
- Family Fare stores in Bellaire, Boyne City, Cadillac, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Frankfort, Gaylord, Grayling, Kalkaska, Mancelona, Manistee and Traverse City
- D&W Fresh Markets in Petoskey
- Ken’s Village Market in Indian River
- Northland in Kalkaska and Kingsley
- Oleson’s Food Stores in Charlevoix, Petoskey and Traverse City
- Saddleup Grocery in Bear Lake
- Shop N Save in Benzonia
- Tom’s Food Markets in Interlochen, Northport and Traverse City
The new brand joins the UDF and Homemade brands and was named after the street that was home to the first UDF location.
Main Avenue Creamery comes in eight flavors and pints sell for $4.99. Flavors include Black Raspberries & Chips; Butter Pecan; Chocolate Chocolate Chip; Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough; Coffee; Chocolate Peanut Butter; Caramel Swirl; and Vanilla Bean.
“We’ve been working on a super-premium ice cream for years to make sure we got it exactly right,” UDF CEO Brad Lindner, the third-generation leader of the family company, said in a release. “The result, Main Avenue Creamery ice cream, has been carefully crafted from family recipes we’ve been perfecting over the last 80 years.”
UDF thinks there’s room in Michigan for another ice cream because it’s a region of “tremendous growth potential.” Consumption of premium ice cream is trending up nationally from last year and grew 7 percent in the Great Lakes region, according to AC Nielsen data.
The expansion into Michigan and other Great Lakes markets is a relatively new venture for UDF, available in Kroger and other grocery stores throughout Ohio.
More information on retailer availability can be found at mainavenuecreamery.com.
