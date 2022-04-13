TRAVERSE CITY — Longtime downtown restaurant Mackinaw Brewing Company will go on the market Wednesday, according to Realtor Jack Lane.
The $4.95 million asking price includes both business and property at 161 E. Front St.
The business is a going concern. The property is a 122-year-old, three-story, 12,480-square-foot structure, Lane said.
“We’re going to put it on the market for $4,950,000 — business and building,” he said.
Mackinac Brewing Company launched in 1997. Rod and Lisa Langbo bought the business in 2002.
“We’re ready to retire. We’re both 58, and we’ve been at Mackinaw for 22 years,” Rod Langbo said. “We want to travel.”
“They’re great operators,” Lane said of the Langbos. “They’d love to sit back and coast into retirement.”
The restaurant currently has between 30 and 40 employees, Langbo said, but had many more before the pandemic, its associated business restrictions and the current worker shortage.
Langbo said he and his wife have witnessed many changes in downtown Traverse City.
“I think it’s gone both ways,” he said. “There used to be a lot more activity in February and now there’s very little. The summers are filled with so many festivals, it’s wonderful to do business downtown. I love it.”
The restaurant’s Facebook page reads: “Mackinaw Brewing was the first brewpub to open up in downtown Traverse City. We specialize in amazing hand-crafted brews, delicious smoked meats, and a fun relaxing atmosphere.”
Lane, a bit of a local historian, said there was a store on the site in the 1850s that functioned as a livery in the late 1800s.
The current structure, the Beadle Building, was built in 1900 from Greilickville brick.
“It’s just one of the most iconic buildings downtown,” Lane said.
It was home to Cunningham Drugs until sometime in the 1970s. It was a Big Boy restaurant until 1997.
Lane, a Traverse City native, has been a Realtor for 34 years. He hosts the show “Ask the Real Estate Guy with Jack Lane” on WTCM AM-580 radio, which airs 8-9 a.m. on Saturdays.
