SUTTONS BAY — One person’s growth is another’s gain.
When one Leelanau County business moved from Lake Leelanau to Suttons Bay, it created an opportunity for another — also named for a person — to set up shop in the vacated space.
After a year in Lake Leelanau, restaurant Lylah’s is tripling its seating capacity with a move to Suttons Bay. Named for co-owner Cindy Henderson’s 2½-year-old granddaughter, Lylah’s plans to open Feb. 10 in the former site of a Subway franchise at 99 W. Fourth St.
“We were very busy in the last year, so when the opportunity came up and this building was open, we jumped on it,” said Henderson, who co-owns the eatery with fiancé Calvin Boone.
The vacancy at 112 E. Phillip St. in downtown Lake Leelanau created an opportunity that Hannah Grinage had been seeking. She plans a soft opening for Hannah’s in late February or early March.
Grinage said Hannah’s is the new name for an existing business known {span}for several years{/span} for turning out custom cakes, cupcakes and cookies. She said the newly-named Hannah’s will offer something Lake Leelanau has lacked.
“This is the rebirth of All Cakes, All Occasions,” Grinage said. “But with ice cream.”
Lylah’s will continue to offer sandwiches, soups and salads. Plans are for Lylah’s to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re going to expand our days,” Henderson said. “We were previously open Tuesday through Saturday, and we’re going to go to seven days a week and expand our hours.”
Henderson said she and Boone are in the process of remodeling and upgrading the building including a new hood system with a 5-foot exhaust. Henderson said the new Lylah’s will triple seating capacity to 45 and eliminate parking problems that, {span}during busy times{/span}, plagued the former location.
Besides the hours of operation, Henderson is expanding the menu at the new location.
“We’re adding burgers and fries to our menu,” she said. “We thought since we had that, we would stay open later to serve people who wanted to eat something hot a little later in the evening.”
Moving an eatery known for its sandwiches into the former home of a franchise that offered sandwiches was not lost on Henderson.
“We’re better,” Henderson said. “All our stuff is homemade; nothing is pre-packaged. Everything is made from scratch.”
Despite offering more places to eat in, Henderson said Lylah’s will continue to take orders via phone at (231) 994-2700.
“We do a lot of takeout,” she said. “Grab and go and takeout is available.”
For Grinage, Hannah’s will offer something she has missed. Grinage ran All Cakes, All Occasions for 18 months on West Front Street in Slabtown, then out of a commercial kitchen in Suttons Bay.
“I’m excited to be having a storefront again,” said Grinage, who said she plans to scale back her work as a real estate agent at Exit Paramount Realty in Traverse City to part-time.
Grinage said Hannah’s will be a family business. Her three children ages 12, 10 and 5 are excited about it.
Work on the former site of Lylah’s is under way, but Grinage said there is no definitive date for the debut of Hannah’s. She expects a soft opening later this month or in early March.
“Then we’ll gear up for the summertime,” she said.
Grinage said the timing will be great because she will sell ice cream; something she said was available in Lake Leelanau in the past, but not in recent years.
Even though Hannah’s is not yet open, Grinage said she’s already been contacted about a bridal event.
“This small-town stuff is great with word-of-mouth,” Grinage said. “We don’t even have an opening date yet, and I’ve already got an order for a wedding cake.”
