TRAVERSE CITY — Two area companies are reeling in a growing share of Michigan’s vibrant fishing industry through their hand-made tackle products.
Designing and creating fishing lures has been a decades-long passion of Mike Steffes of Warrior Lures, while Traverse City Central High seniors Jack Flynn and Ethan Stoops of EJ Jigs are landing new customers after not quite two years in business.
The two operations differ in terms of longevity, but their success stems from a shared passion for locally made products that target the region’s rich and diverse fishery.
“My whole family was born into the business,” said Steffes, a self-described “fishing fool” and a nephew of area fishing legend “Big Jon” Emory who launched his own sport fishing company more than 50 years ago.
Steffes spent more than 20 years at the family business before it was sold and he ventured out on his own. Family members ran a Traverse City tackle tackle shop and he managed another fishing products company before launching Warrior Lures with his brother Pat 11 years ago.
“My brother and I didn’t have a lot of cash at the time, so we put in a lot of sweat equity,” Steffes said.
Sport fishing represents a major sector of Michigan’s outdoor recreation economy. A 2019 study commissioned by the Michigan United Conservation Clubs estimates that Michigan’s 1.1 million anglers generate some $2.3 billion for the state’s economy each year. Fishing and hunting activity spurs an estimated $440 million a year in northwest Michigan alone.
Friends and fishing enthusiasts Flynn and Stoops started their company in September 2018. They were motivated by a lack of locally-made fishing lures effective in the waters of Northwest Michigan. Stoops said the selection of jigging spoons — lead-based lures painted in various colors to attract different types of fish — made in the U.S. were “slim to none.”
Flynn and Stoops — like Steffes — utilize their fishing knowledge and passion to help guide their product research and development. EJ Jigs currently offers more than 17 color combinations of their jigs, including a new Mako series of products featuring glow-in-the-dark paint schemes that are becoming more popular with anglers.
“We wanted to make our company stand out from other companies,” Flynn said. “We’re always trying to improve the durability of our products, so investing in higher-quality materials has been a big thing for us.”
Their efforts are helping the youths snag a growing share of the local fishing tackle market. They’ve sold more than 2,000 lures so far and hope to reach 10,000 in sales by year’s end. The jigs typically sell for $6 — 8. They’re sold through eBay and at four area retailers, with plans to add more regional retailers this year.
Offering locally-made jigs was a significant lure for Frankfort Tackle Box, a 46-year-old mainstay sport shop in the heart of Northwest Michigan’s fishing country.
“We love to support anything local,” said Christine Murphy, who owns and operates the shop with her husband Brian. “Most of our store is ‘made in Michigan’ … we know how hard it is for small businesses, and we try to support them whenever we can.”
Brian Murphy said he’s wary of what he calls “cabin industry” lure makers who develop good products but can’t meet the production demands of retailers.
“These kids haven’t done that yet — I hope they don’t,” he said. “They’re a couple of real hustlers.”
Warrior Lures has experienced “exponential” growth in the past decade, Steffes said. It ships tens of thousands of lures annually to several sporting goods wholesalers around the country including New York, Wisconsin and Washington, and generates sales through its website. It specializes in hand-made spoons, body baits, blades and other products, and is also working on a new line of fishing jigs.
“I tell people that we went from a one-page handout to 14-page, four-color catalog,” Steffes said.
The owners spend nearly all of their uncommitted time creating their unique products. Steffes said he employs up to 10 part-time contractors to help with the finish work on Warrior Lures products, while EJ Jigs plans to add a couple of part-time workers this season to keep up with demand.
“There is no beginning and end anymore — it’s pretty much seven days a week and 12 months a year,” Steffes said.
Flynn and Stoops spend nearly all of their time outside of school and sports molding and painting their jigs. Both will attend college this fall but plan to continue to grow their fledgling business.
“We’re just seeing where it goes — we’ll take it through college at least,” Flynn said. “We want to make this as big as possible.”
