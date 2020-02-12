TRAVERSE CITY — Love may be free, but what consumers spend on Valentine’s Day is not.
Consumers are expected to spend $27.4 billion for the Feb. 14 holiday, according to projections from the National Retail Federation and Stastica. The total would be a 32 percent increase from 2019 when spending topped the $20 billion plateau for the first time.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Cindy Birchard, manager of the Flower Station in downtown Traverse City.
The average amount spent on the second-priciest holiday is projected to rise $34 this year to $196.31.
Flowers, candy and jewelry are the top three items people receive for Valentine’s Day.
“It goes together so well,” said Jody Hayden, who co-owns Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate in Empire along with her husband, DC.
Flowers
A typical Valentine’s Day doesn’t just exceed a normal business day at The Flower Station.
It obliterates it.
Birchard said business on Feb. 14 — the final day of the work week this year — is 900 percent higher than a normal day. But the week containing Valentine’s Day surprisingly doesn’t have the most activity, she said.
“Mother’s Day is the busiest week; it generates the most capital,” said Birchard, who has managed the store for the last three years. “Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year.”
To handle all the extra business on Feb. 14 requires extra staff. Birchard said The Flower Station will have six drivers on the road making deliveries when normally there is only one.
Birchard said one person will serve as the delivery coordinator.
“(The drivers) can just grab it and go,” she said.
The nature of giving a plant also limits a gentle build up to love’s big day, for the most part.
“There are always the ones that plan ahead and order,” Birchard said. “But Thursday and Friday it will really pick up, the day of.”
Candy
Flower-shopping may wait until the last minute, but consumers who choose chocolate start sooner.
“Our winter, starting in January, is pretty quiet,” Hayden said. “Valentine’s Day, of course, people love to send chocolate for Valentine’s Day.
“And it’s good chocolate, so it’s even better.”
Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate ships much of its product, which means activity ramps up a lot sooner. Hayden said December and February are the two most active periods of the year.
“Those are our busiest months shipping online,” she said. “I would say maybe we see a 30 percent bump. Our shop sales certainly go up as well.”
Shop sales increased when the store moved in June 2018 from 12020 S. Leelanau Highway to 11590 S. Lacore St. Even though the move was less than a mile to the north, it put Grocer’s Daughter in the village instead of the outskirts.
Hayden said business the first year after the relocation was up 40 percent, “even though we’d been in business for 14 years.”
Hayden said Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate is sold at Oryana Community Co-op in Traverse City. Chocolate from Empire also will be available at a pop-up store at Millie and Pepper in downtown Traverse City, along with a flower vendor.
Hayden said the pop-up opportunity is keeping with the company’s policy to use as vendors in the area as often as possible, so “there’s a better chance the money is spent and circulated locally.”
Jewelry
The Valentine’s Day push for jewelry falls between flowers and chocolate, said George Wildman, who co-owns Federico’s Jewelers in Traverse City with his ex-wife, Laurie Wildman.
“It’s a nice push for the winter season, after Christmas and before we get to more of the summer season,” George Wildman said.
Most jewelry-buying customers start coming in to the store about seven days before the holiday, he said.
“We had a few nice sales centered around Valentine’s Day,” Wildman said Friday afternoon. “People probably plan and think about it a week ahead unless it gets into something custom or some kind of special order.”
According to WalletHub, 9 million wedding proposals will be made on Valentine’s Day 2020. The personal finance website says 48 percent of Americans agree that a proposal on Feb. 14 is romantic.
George Wildman said Frederico’s doesn’t necessarily see an engagement ring rush in February.
“It’s pretty limited,” he said. “It’s more special gifts and that sort of thing. We get a lot of people resizing wedding bands this week. There’s some resetting of engagement rings or people replacing a wedding band lost or worn out.”
Wildman said he is interested to see what weather in the second month of the new decade holds in store compared to the same time in 2019. He said more temperate days seem to translate to increased activity in downtown Traverse City.
“It’s significantly different,” he said. “Last year I don’t think we got above 10 degrees the whole month of February.”
