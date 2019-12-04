KALKASKA — U-Haul products and services are now available at a second location in Kalkaska.
Liquid Mirage Hydrographics, 11975 M-72 Southeast, recently signed on to be a U-Haul dealer in Kalkaska, according to a release from the Phoenix-based company.
According to the U-Haul website, Kalkaska Car Care at 509 W. Mile Road is the other dealer in the city.
Liquid Mirage Hydrographics is owned by Michael Price.
Business hours for the U-Haul dealer are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The dealer location at Liquid Mirage can be reached at (231) 518-0057. U-Haul products also can be reserved online at https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Kalkaska-MI-49646/035191/.
According to the release from U-Haul, customers can conduct transactions on their smartphones by creating an online account at www.uhaul.com.
