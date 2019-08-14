EAST LANSING — Leelanau County asserted its place at the 2019 Michigan Wine Competition.
County wineries won six of the eight Best of Class winners at the competition. A record number of 439 wines were entered from 63 wineries at the annual event, according to a release from the Michigan Wine Collaborative.
A Gold Medal Wine Reception was held Aug. 8 to honor the best wines in the competition.
Verterra Winery in Leland won two of the Best of Class awards, taking home top honors in Dry White for its Pinot Blanc 2018 and in Rosé for Rosé of Pinot Noir Dry 2018.
Lake Leelanau wineries also took two Best of Class wins.
Chateau Fontaine won in the Semi-dry red category with its Big Paw Red NV while Amoritas Vineyards took top honors in Semi-dry white with Mary’s Folly White Wine Field Blend 2017.
Mawby Vineyarda and Winery in Suttons Bay was Best of Class in Sparkling with its Blanc Brut NV. Bel Lago Vineyards and Winery in Cedar won the Dessert category with its Riesling Ice Wine 2017.
The only categories Leelanau County vineyards failed to claim were Dry red and Fruit.
Amoritas Vineyards added to its haul by claiming two Double Gold awards with its Fascinator Dry Muscat 2018 and Pinot Blanc 2018. Of the 15 total Double Gold winners, 10 were from area wineries.
Other wineries that earned Double Gold at the Michigan Wine Competition but did not claim Best of Class included Good Harbor Vineyards (Late Harvest Riesling 2017), Laurentide Winery (Sauvignon Blanc 2018), Leelanau Wine Cellars (Sauvignon Blanc 2018), Shady Lane Cellars (Semi Dry Riesling 2017), St. Ambrose Cellars (Sunset Beach NV) and Verterra Winery (Unoaked Chardonnay 2018).
In addition to its Best of Class winner, Chateau Fontaine claimed seven gold medals in the competition. St. Ambrose Cellars claimed four gold medals at the event.
Other area wineries to claim multiple gold medals were Aurora Cellars (2), Black Star Farms (3), Blustone Vineyards (2), Chateau Chantal (3), Chateau Grand Traverse (3), Left Foot Charley (3), Mawby (2) and Shady Lane Cellars (2). Also winning a gold medal were 45 North Vineyard and Winery, Amoritas, Cherry Republic, Ciccone Vineyard, Good Harbor Vineyards, Laurentide Winery, Mari Vineyards, Rove Estate Winery, Two K Farms and Verterra Winery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.