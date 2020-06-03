TRAVERSE CITY — Two new hard seltzers, including one with Michigan roots, are bubbling up in the region.
New Holland Spirits introduced Lake Life Seltzers last month. Cranberry Lime and White Peach Honey are the first two flavors of hard seltzer made with Lake Life Vodka, which the company introduced in 2019.
According to a release from New Holland, a can of Lake Life Seltzer has 80 calories and less than 1 gram of sugar.
Labatt Brewing Company announced a new Labatt Blue Light Seltzer is being test marketed in Traverse City and other markets in the northeastern United States, according to a release from the company.
Following the test markets, Labatt plans for a wider distribution later next year.
Labatt Blue Light Seltzer comes in a 12-pack variety with four flavors: Black Cherry Lime, Tropical Grapefruit, Blood Orange Blackberry and Mango Lemon. Labatt Blue Light Seltzer is 5 percent alcohol by volume. Each can is 100 calories with one gram of carbs.
The recent release of Lake Life and Labatt Blue Light Seltzer come after two local companies released hard seltzers within the last year.
MiddleCoast Brewing Company, located in the State Street Market company in downtown Traverse City, launched a line of three hard seltzers on tap at the end of January. MiddleCoast released the 5 percent alcohol by volume product in 12-ounce sleek cans for distribution in mid-March.
MiddleCoast has three flavors: Cucumber Lime, Cranberry Grapefruit and TartSweet Cherry. The first two are 100 calories and zero carbohydrates while the TartSweet Cherry has 109 calories and 2 grams of carbs and 2 grams of sugar.
The Superfluid Supply Company, the alternate beverage brand of Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire and Elk Rapids, released Beaches Hard Seltzer in Michigan and six other states in October of 2019. Beaches Tropical Hard Seltzer debuted in 12-pack cans and kegs in Michigan, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Beaches is a hard seltzer made with tropical flavors and real fruit juice. According to the company website, Beaches comes in four flavors: Margarita, Mojito, Paloma, and Pina Colada.
The 95-calorie drink is 4 percent alcohol by volume, has 4 grams of carbs and no sugar.
The two new entries and the two produced locally are jumping into a bubbling market for hard seltzer.
According to London-based data from IWSR, hard seltzer made up 2.6 percent of the United States alcohol share in 2019, an increase from 0.85 percent in 2018. IWSR expects sales of hard seltzer to more than triple by 2023.
“The hard seltzer market has exploded,” MiddleCoast Head Brewer Deven Larrance said in a Record-Eagle story earlier this year.
Larrance said hard seltzer is naturally gluten-free as well.
“There’s a huge movement in America right now toward low calorie and zero carbs,” Larrance said. “Our seltzers are all around 100 calories and zero carbs from added sugars.
“People want to be healthier with their drinking.”
