What makes the Grand Traverse Region special?
You’d be correct if you said any of the following — freshwater, cherries, vineyards, the TART and Leelanau trails, the Open Space, weather that changes every five minutes — the list goes on and on.
You’d also be correct if you said “entrepreneurship.” The region attracts those who see the world through their own creative lens, who want to make their mark, and who support their neighbors, friends, and strangers with ideas and their hard-earned dollars.
This spirit is driving the growth of businesses in our region, which is garnering them attention across the state and beyond. Think of companies in the creative, technology, and traded industries. How often do you learn about a company or an entrepreneur and say to yourself, “I had no idea they were doing that here”?
These are the businesses that inspired Traverse Connect to create the Scale Up North Awards. These awards will recognize both emerging and scaling companies in the Grand Traverse Region with prizes totaling more than $50,000 in cash, in-kind consulting, advertising and services.
What are the benefits for all the companies that apply? Companies tell us that their teams are engaged, invested and excited to help showcase what they do and why they go to work every day. Like any environment where a team is working toward one singular goal, the feeling of ownership and investment in the outcome rewards the entire team on a personal and professional level.
Participation in business awards programs universally provides valuable awareness of your company, employees, mission and an understanding of what it is that you do that makes your product or service unique in comparison to the rest of the marketplace.
For the Scale Up North Awards, the Showcase event on February 27 at The Hagerty Center will feature up to 25 finalists in a networking event for hundreds of business and community leaders.
For those that move on to the Scale Up North Finals on March 18, three companies competing for the Hagerty Scaling Award will have the undivided attention of attendees as they tell the story of what makes their growing companies successful.
Three finalists for the Emerging Business Award will be featured in a pitch competition, inspired by startup competitions vying for capital investment. At the end of the evening, judges will crown two winners — receiving more than $20,000 in cash and in-kind prizes such as consulting, services, advertising and other benefits from leading companies and organizations in our region.
While the Scale Up North Awards recognize a company’s financial success, the judges place a greater emphasis on culture, creativity, and a demonstrable path of continued growth and scalability.
Traverse Connect intends to bring recognition to every creative and high-functioning company. As the region’s lead economic development organization, our ultimate goal is long-term, sustainable economic growth for everyone — individuals, families the companies they work for, and the region as a whole.
As we’ve discovered through the process of re-imagining our strategic plan, the only way that we can grow is through the creation of family-sustaining jobs at growing and scaling companies like those who will win the 2020 Scale Up North Awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.