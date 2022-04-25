KALKASKA — The next 50 years begins with Debbie Ball-Odeh and BC Pizza Kalkaska.
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation continued a 51-year tradition by naming Ball-Odeh and the pizza restaurant as its 2022 Kalkaska Citizen and Business of the Year, respectively.
The award winners will be honored at the Kalkaska Community Awards on June 9, an event hosted by the Community Foundation and sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. The 4:30-6 p.m. event will be held at the Railroad Square Pavilion in downtown Kalkaska.
The Citizen of the Year Award began in 1970 "to honor a community member for their exceptional service and commitment to the Kalkaska community," according to a release.
"I am humbled beyond words to have been chosen to receive the Kalkaska Citizen of the Year Award," Ball-Odeh said in the release. "I love being so involved in my community, especially with anything for our kids. Seeing their faces light up at the Trout Fest parade or playing a game during the Fair’s Kids’ Day makes all the planning and work worth every minute."
The Business of the Year Award began in 2005 and recognizes "a local business for their outstanding service to the Kalkaska community," according to the release.
BC Pizza Kalkaska, located at 104 N. Cedar St., is owned by the Hammontree family.
"We love how the village of Kalkaska comes together for its citizens in celebration or sorrow and we are grateful to be part of this awesome community," BC Pizza Kalkaska co-owner Kati Hammontree said in the release. "Thank you for the Business of the Year Award, Kalkaska."
Tickets to the Kalkaska Community Awards are $20 per person and event registration is available at www.gtrcf.org/kalkaska. In addition to recognizing the 2022 award winners, the Community Foundation sponsored a scholarship for current Miss Kalkaska, Delaney Denike, who will be invited to attend.
All of the money from ticket sales will be donated to the Foundation’s Endowment for Kalkaska Area.
Event sponsorships for the Kalkaska Community Awards are available. More information is available by contacting Pam Amundsen at pamundsen@gtrcf.org.
The Community Foundation for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau Counties was established in 1992. In 2021, the Community Foundation received more than $5 million in donor partner contributions and awarded more than $3 million in grants and scholarships. More information on the organization is available at GTRCF.org.
