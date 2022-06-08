From Staff Reports
KALKASKA — Tickets are still available to the Kalkaska Community Awards June 9 at the Railroad Square Pavilion.
This is the 51st year for the awards.
The 4:30-6 p.m. event will feature Daniel Leonard as special guest speaker.
Leonard, an economic development finance professional, is the senior Community Assistance Team/Redevelopment Service Team (CAT/RST) specialist with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. In his role with the MEDC, Leonard works with northwestern Michigan communities to “improve their existing physical asset inventory and social presence,” according to a release.
Tickets for the event are $20. Registration remains open through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation at www.gtrcf.org/kalkaska and admission can also be purchased at the event.
The ceremony will honor the 2022 Kalkaska Citizen and Business of the Year. Debbie Ball-Odeh is Citizen of the Year, while the latter award goes to BC Pizza Kalkaska at 104 N. Cedar St., owned by Kati and Niki Hammontree.
The Citizen of the Year Award began in 1970 “to honor a community member for their exceptional service and commitment to the Kalkaska community,” according to a release. The Business of the Year Award began in 2005 and recognizes “a local business for their outstanding service to the Kalkaska community.”
The awards are hosted by the Community Foundation. Sponsors include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
The full cost of registrations will be donated to the Foundation’s Endowment for Kalkaska Area, a permanent fund dedicated to supporting the Kalkaska community.
The Community Foundation for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau Counties was established in 1992. In 2021, the Community Foundation received more than $5 million in donor partner contributions and awarded more than $3 million in grants and scholarships.
More information on the Community Foundation is available at www.GTRCF.org.
