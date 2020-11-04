THOMPSONVILLE — Iron Fish Distillery has created “a village of individual heated, waterproof, breathable canvas tents where guests can be cozy while enjoying spirits, cocktails and farm fresh wood fired pizza and snacks,” according to a release.
Base Camp Iron Fish allows the distillery to serve more customers while allowing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our tasting room is very small,” Iron Fish Partner Sarah Anderson said in the release. “So reestablishing limited-capacity indoor service wasn’t an option for us.”
“These past 9 months have been all about reinventing how we can have the best outdoor service for guests,” she said. “Base Camp Iron Fish is our latest effort to do just that, and we think it is going to be an absolute blast.”
The tents, in three sizes, can accommodate groups of 6-8 or 2-4 people. They’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis for 90-minute periods. Each tent will be sanitized between uses.
“We love winter and playing outside in the snow,” said Anderson. “We thought the tents kind of evoked the sense of a mountaineering base camp, so Base Camp Iron Fish was born.”
Iron Fish also offers seating on a heated, covered outdoor patio, and at picnic tables surrounding big bonfires.
A heated outdoor spirit tasting and merchandise area also is available. Guests are required to wear masks.
The distillery plans outdoor, live music throughout winter. It also plans several special events and guest chef pop-ups.
Iron Fish Distillery operates on a reclaimed 1890’s farmstead at 14234 Dzuibanek Road, Thompsonville. Before the pandemic, Iron Fish had attracted more than 100,000 guests to its 120-acre farm, tasting room and distillery.
