McLEAN, Virginia — Black Star Farms came up golden in USA Today’s annual 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2020.
The Inn at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay was named the winner of the Best Wine Hotel in the contest. The winners were announced Aug. 21.
A panel of judges determined the finalists and then readers voted from mid-July until Aug. 10 to determine their favorite in nine wine-related contests. Readers were allowed to vote once a day.
In a release announcing the contest victory, Black Star Farms Managing Owner Sherri Campbell Fenton said “the nomination in itself was an extreme honor, and one that shines a spotlight on a tremendous team we are so fortunate to have at our Inn.”
Being a reader contest made it more meaningful.
“It’s very exciting to see our unique experiences and incredible wines making such a tremendous, lasting impact on so many,” Fenton said in the release.
The contest’s description read: “The Inn at Black Star Farms puts guests in the heart of the Traverse Wine Coast, with easy access to wineries and tasting rooms on the Old Mission and Leelanau Wine Trails. Each stay includes a daily breakfast, nightly hospitality hour with wine and small bites, a bottle of house wine and an exclusive barrel room tasting.”
Timber Cove Resort in Jenner, California, was second, The Farmhouse at Veritas in Afton, Virginia, third. Another northern Michigan nominee in the same category, Hotel Walloon in Walloon Lake, finished fifth in the contest.
The entry for Hotel Walloon said: “This boutique hotel in northern Michigan features just 32 guest rooms in a lakeside setting that’ll make you feel like you’re stepping back into the early 20th century. Nearby Walloon Lake Winery is one of many options in the Petoskey Wine Region.”
Two Traverse City businesses competed with 18 other national entries for Best Wine Tour Company. The Magic Shuttle Bus and Traverse Bay Tours were finalists for the award, but finished outside the top 10.
Old Mission Peninsula was one of 20 finalists for Best Wine Region, but did not place in the Top 10.
The winners can be found at www.10Best.com.
