TRAVERSE CITY — On her first visit to Infusion Associates, Doris Hagedorn looked around the new waiting room at the new facility and noticed there was one thing lacking.
“They could use some of my paintings,” the Williamsburg woman joked on Monday.
Other than hanging some of her artwork on the walls of the clinic at 418 Munson Ave., Hagedorn can anticipate the ease of receiving her Prolia injection at Infusion Associates. Hagedorn said she used to receive her shot for osteoporosis at Dr. Michael Mawby’s office near the corner of South Union and East 14th streets.
“Definitely,” Hagedorn said of the new convenience. “I don’t have to go all the way into town (now), especially in the winter team.”
Giving health care providers and patients another option is what led Infusion Associates to open its fourth location. The Traverse City location of Infusion Associates opened in May. An official ribbon-cutting and grand opening is set for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Infusion Associates has clinics in Grand Rapids and Grandville, and it opened a third in Plymouth, Minnesota, just northwest of Minneapolis, at the end of January.
A Grand Haven clinic is scheduled for a November opening.
Infusion Associates was founded in 2001. Chief Operating Officer Lindsey Savickas said the company started “out of need.”
“Many patients were hospitalized that didn’t need to be,” Savickas said. “They needed to stay in hospital just for IV antibiotics.”
“The amount of IV medicines has tremendously increased over the past 15 years or so. It went hand in hand with what we’re doing here.”
“The hospital system is the only option for outpatient infusion in the area other than home infusion,” practice manager Jenni Rose added. “We’re getting to the point where insurance companies are mandating alternative sites of service other than hospital infusions.”
Officials say the outpatient clinic setting also offers a cost savings.
“The same infusions you get here are going to be so much more costly at the hospital,” said Mawby, medical director at the Traverse City location. “It’s going to be 50 to even 60 percent less. It’s going to cost two to three times as much if you go get this done in the hospital. Plus it’s a little easier.”
“Our goal is to provide a superior, medically-driven option for infusion patients,” Savickas said. “It’s low cost, but high quality. It’s roughly three times the cost to have these type of treatments done in a hospital-based system.”
According to infusionassociates.com, the clinic offers “medically-prescribed infusions for chronic disease patients.” Savickas said Infusion Associates can “administer 95 different medications for hundreds of diagnoses.”
The COO said the top four treatments referred to Infusion Associates involve rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology and immunology/allergy. Savickas said some of the popular “one-off treatments” include women’s health and obstetrics (nausea) and anemia.
Rose said the Traverse City clinic has a staff of 13, which includes Mawby and herself. The clinic has its own on-staff pharmacist, two registered nurses, three medical assistants and four front-desk staff.
“Because we solely focus on infusion therapy, we can customize our order sets,” Savickas said. “We can customize our processes with our referring physicians. We are agile and we can adapt to the needs of patients or the referring providers.”
Nurse practitioner Nate Rousse, who oversees the infusions, said the clinic can cut down on wait times and even work with insurance companies with prior authorizations.
“We are trying to be more responsive as opposed to taking three weeks,” Rousse said. “We try to do things as quickly as possible for our referring providers.”
The TC clinic has 16 seats in the main infusion area separated by “healthcare grade anti-microbial” curtains, Savickas said. There are also seven private rooms with sofa and chair.
“Patients can have their own private space,” she said, noting Infusion Associates stayed open during the pandemic with restrictions. “Some people prefer the community setting even with COVID.”
The Traverse City location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 am. to noon Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. Rose said the hours eventually will expand.
Appointments are available outside of those times now.
Infusion Associates officials said not all patients will fit into their model, but providing additional options is the emphasis.
“There are some patients that are best served with home infusion,” Savickas said. “There are patients that are best served in a hospital setting.
“But a lot of these medications have been out or are coming out that are very well served in this outpatient setting.”
