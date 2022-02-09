TRAVERSE CITY — An educational video game focused on the immune system suppressed the competition at TCNewTech’s Pitch Night competition.
Company founder Angelos Rhys Gogonis delivered the winning pitch for Auxin Games at TCNewTech’s hybrid event on Feb. 1. A resounding vote of the audience awarded the $500 cash prize from sponsor RJG, Inc. to Auxin Games.
Gogonis, a first-generation college student at Michigan State University, created a game called Infection Defense (https://auxingames.com). The game is designed to be a visual, interactive approach to the immune system.
“People are enthusiastic about education and especially STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics),” TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said. “In addition to the fact that he gave a very comprehensive pitch that people could relate to.”
Gogonis, whose primary focus of study at MSU is in microbiology and molecular genetics, was seeking “connections with people in the health education and STEM education to set-up a wider distribution,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
About 40 people watched the Feb. 1 event on the television screen at The WorkShop Brewing Company. More than a hundred others watched the event on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages and YouTube channel.
Traverse Area District Library Director Michele Howard opened the event by discussing plans for a mobile library or bookmobile. The idea behind the bookmobile is to “provide free resources, tools, inspiration and access for all to launch new ideas,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
While Auxin Games won the competition, Szunko said the other three Feb. 1 pitches still resonated.
“They likely will be contacted directly by investors that saw their presentations,” Szunko said.
The other three Feb. 1 presenters included:
- Ruth Smith and business partner and chemist John Walls of Walls Technology for SnoGrip.”SnoGrip is a spray-on tire application that cuts stopping and starting time on the snow and ice in half and lasts for 8,000 miles on your tires,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- John Petrous of Tappy Technology. Based in the Detroit area, Petrous’ Tappy Guide is an “accessibility app for people with disabilities, senior citizens and veterans,” according to its website. “The complete tool for an active lifestyle” recently partnered with Ford Motor Company and will launch a pilot in the city of Austin, Texas.
- Elke Lipka of TSRL, Inc. Based in Ann Arbor, TSRL is “focused on developing the first pain-free transdermal microarray patch to provide a 5-day treatment course of zanamivir (ZAN) for the flu,” according to a release from TCNewTech. “TSR-066 is a swellable microneedle drug-device combination product that is self-applied once by the patient and delivers ZAN continuously over five days.”
The next TCNewTech Pitch Night is scheduled for March 1. People can apply for the March event and future Pitch Nights at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
