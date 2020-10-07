TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Housing Summit is going virtual for the first time.
The Oct. 20-22 event focuses on the “Missing Middle” and features keynote addresses from Michael Brown, of Burlington Associates in Community Development, and Daniel Parolek, architect and author of “Missing Middle Housing.”
The annual event is designed for “communities, businesses, developers, housing agencies, funders ... to learn from national, state, and regional experts about emerging housing solutions,” according to a release from Networks Northwest.
Having an online event may improve access to much-needed information on affordable housing, said Housing North Program & Policy Director Sarah Lucas.
“By doing it virtually, it’s an opportunity for more people to access the conversation,” Lucas said in a phone interview.
Cost of the Housing Summit is $80 and participants can register anytime up to the event at www.HousingNorth.org or www.nwm.org/HousingSummit.
Parolek will deliver his keynote address on Oct. 21. Brown will be the keynote speaker on Oct. 22. Both will also host a virtual question-and-answer session later in the day of their keynote addresses.
The Housing Summit will also feature “sessions covering housing demand & the economy post-COVID, community land trusts, tools for year-round and affordable housing, collaborative funding models, fair housing and access to opportunity, and Northwest Michigan housing projects and success stories.”
“This has become kind of a centerpiece for the housing conversation in the community,” Lucas said. “For years it’s delivered a lot of action.”
Lucas added other areas of the state have looked to the Northwest Michigan Housing Summit and tried to replicate it.
“It’s really advanced the conversation,” she said.
Registration includes three full days of sessions as well as access to the recordings following the event.
An agenda of the Housing Summit includes:
Tuesday, Oct. 20
- 10:30-11 a.m. “State of the Region’s Housing,” Yarrow Brown, executive director, Housing North
- 11-11:45 a.m. “Changing Housing Policy in Michigan,” Kent Wood, owner, Borealis Strategic
- 1-2 p.m. “Housing Demand & the Economy Post-COVID,” Housing Fourth Economy
- 2:15-3:15 p.m. “LIHTC 101: Understanding Our Biggest Affordable Housing Funding Source,” Matt Hollander, president, Hollander Development
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Virtual Roundtable: Q&A with Oct. 20 Summit speakers
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- 9:30-10:30 a.m. “Under Construction: Housing Projects in NW Michigan,” Jon Stimson, executive director, Homestretch Nonprofit Housing Corporation; Sarah Ulrich, executive director, Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity; Wendy Irvin, executive director, Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region
- 10:45-11:45 a.m. “Collaborative — and Crowd — Funding for Housing,” Dan Leonard, community assistance specialist, Michigan Economic Development Corporation; Kate Redman, project director/co-founder, Commongrounds
- 12-12:45 p.m. Virtual Speaker Roundtable: Q&A with Oct. 21 Summit speakers
- 1-2 p.m. “Missing Middle Housing,” Dan Parolek, Opticos Design
- 2:15-3:15 p.m. “Yes in My Backyard: Successful Housing Advocacy in NW Michigan,” Carlin Smith, volunteer, Little Traverse Bay Housing Partnership; Connor Miller, government affairs director, Traverse Area Association of Realtors; Michelle Cortright, Boyne Housing Solutions
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Virtual Speaker Roundtable: Q&A with Dan Parolek
Thursday, Oct. 22
- 10:45-11:45 a.m. “Housing, Equity, & Access to Opportunity,” Liz Keegan, director of education and outreach, Fair Housing Center of West Michigan
- 12-12:45 p.m. Virtual Speaker Roundtable: Q&A with Oct. 21-22 Summit speakers
- 1-2 p.m. “Land — and Homes — for the Future: Using Community Land Trusts for Housing Affordability,” Michael Brown, partner, Burlington Associates in Community Development
- 2:15-3:15 p.m. “Year-Round Housing for the Workforce ‘In Deed,’” Steve Schnell, Charlevoix County Housing Ready Program director, Housing North
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Virtual Roundtable: Q&A with Michael Brown
A more detailed agenda, topics and biographical information on the speakers is available at https://pheedloop.com/2020housingsummit/site/home/.
