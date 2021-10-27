TRAVERSE CITY — Housing North announced several awards as part of its seventh annual Housing Summit.
Last week’s virtual summit featured 40 presenters and more than 20 educational sessions for more than 200 participants, according to a release from Housing North.
The awards went to a state lawmaker, a former township official and several regional community foundations.
“Each year we honor leaders in our communities that have dedicated time, energy and resources toward creating housing solutions for our area,” Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown said in the release. “Their work is critical to our efforts to expand housing opportunities for all residents of northwest Michigan to help our families, grow our regional economy and strengthen our communities.”
The organization’s Housing Leadership Award was given to former Long Lake Township planning commissioner and treasurer Tina Allen.
The owner of Strategic Solutions is also an adjunct professor at Grand Valley State University.
Among Allen’s notable achievements were “efforts to provide bonus development density for housing projects that included deed-restricted affordable units,” according to the release.
Brown also was honored for work on the Land Use Transportation Study, Land Use Master Plan, Poverty Reduction Initiative and the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness.
“This year’s Housing Leadership Award goes to someone who has that rare combination of relentless determination and resolve but masked by a personal demeanor that is completely calming,” Traverse City Housing Commission Executive Director Tony Lentych said in the release.
The new Champion Housing Advocate Award was presented to state Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City).
Schmidt was honored for his support of Housing Michigan Coalition bills and the proposed expansion of PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) initiatives.
“We know that changes to state law are critical in our efforts to create additional housing development opportunities both for developers and financiers,” Brown said in the release.
Housing North also announced a new Funders Award to six community foundations: Cadillac Area Community Foundation; Charlevoix County Community Foundation; Leelanau Township Community Foundation; Manistee County Community Foundation; Petoskey Harbor Springs Community Foundation; and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
More information on the 2021 Housing Summit and Housing North is available at www.housingnorth.org. Housing North was created in 2018 to work on housing solutions in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
