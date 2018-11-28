TRAVERSE CITY — Honor Bank isn't changing its name or its focus.
But the community-owned bank that celebrated its 100th year in 2017 is eyeing a move to downtown Traverse City in the spring. Honor Bank will open a new branch at the corner of Union and Eighth streets, the former home of Urban Diversions.
The targeted opening date is April 1, 2019.
"We're continuing to focus on Traverse City," Honor Bank Chief Operating Officer Norm Plumstead said. "Not to the exclusion of our other branches, but there's a lot of growth to be had in Traverse City.
"We're focused on being Traverse City's No. 1 business bank location and this is a big part of that."
Honor Bank, whose first charter as a financial institution was on June 15, 1917, moved its headquarters in August 1958 to its present location in downtown Honor.
Honor Bank in 2007 added branches in Traverse City at 3500 Marketplace Circle in 2000 and at 1112 S. Garfield Ave., three years before dropping the word State from the middle of its name.
The 1,800-square-foot building at Union and Eighth currently is being remodeled by Traverse City's Burdco Inc. The redesign is under the direction of Houtteman Interiors of Glen Arbor.
"We're remodeling and building it out to meet our needs," Plumstead said.
Plumstead said the new branch will be under the direction of Max Anderson, who was the executive director of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce from January 2017 to March 2018.
"It's great having him on the team," Plumstead said of Anderson's move to Honor Bank.
The new Traverse City location will have a similar staff to that of the Marketplace branch of about five people, Plumstead said. The new branch will have a 24-hour ATM and a walk-up night deposit drop for businesses and individuals, but it will not have a drive-up window like the two existing Traverse City branches.
Plumstead said plans are to move the residential mortgage staff — two originators and two support staff — from the Marketplace branch to the new location.
In addition to its two locations in Traverse City, Honor Bank opened branch offices in Benzonia (1983), Lake Ann (1989), Copemish (1990), Buckley (1995) and Bear Lake (2000).
Being in Traverse City a short distance from Front Street was attractive to Honor Bank officials, Plumstead said. The branch office has on-site parking as well as metered parking on Union Street.
"We feel lucky to find a spot that has parking," he said. "Having a parking lot is pretty big."
Honor Bank's social media pages will have construction updates as well as photos so the public can follow the progress.
"We're excited about how it's going to look when it's all said and done," Plumstead said.
