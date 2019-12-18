TRAVERSE CITY — Hagerty is bullish on 11 vehicles for the coming year.
Hagerty magazine published its third annual Bull Market of classic vehicles on a 2020 wish list, according to a release.
The list is curated by valuation experts at Hagerty and reflects those rising fastest in value.
The release said the list is based on “data from the Hagerty Price Guide, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty auction research and requests for insurance quotes.”
On the 2020 wish list are 10 cars and one motorcycle, the 1994-98 Ducati 916.
The cars on the list include:
- 1996-2002 Dodge Viper GTS
- 1990-95 Volkswagen Corrado
- 1999-2005 Ferrari 360
- 1971-80 International Harvester Scout
- 1988-91 Honda CRX Si
- 1997-2001 Acura Integra Type R
- 1984-2001 Jeep Cherokee
- 1998-2002 BMW M Roadster
- 1970-76 Porsche 914
- 1970-95 Land Rover Range Rover
