TRAVERSE CITY — A company specializing in classic cars and boats from before the digital age is doing a U-turn with a recent initiative.
Hagerty launched Digital Labs in late April “to help build and scale tech-driven solutions for the automotive enthusiast industry,” according to a release.
Hagerty Chief Strategy Officer Kelly Smith said technology is a fundamental aspect in the way companies operate in “the new era in which we live.”
But Smith added Digital Labs is just “part of our digital transformation.”
“As a growth company focusing on many dimensions of the automotive world, innovation and digital product thinking are critical for our future,” Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty said in a release. “Digital Labs will allow us to innovate faster, attract more talented team members and do more for our members and partners.”
Digital Labs also allows Hagerty to gather data quickly as well as allow the end-user easier access.
“A company that is going to be successful exploits technology very, very effectively to explore ideas,” Smith said. “We’ll be relentless on our mission, but flexible on tactics to do it.”
The first products in the launch of Digital Labs include the Mileage Verification App, the Hagerty Valuation Tools, and DriveShare, the company’s carsharing platform.
The Mileage Verification App is designed so car enthusiasts “who don’t often drive their collector vehicles save on premiums while offering the same exceptional coverage,” according to Hagerty.com.
The Hagerty Valuation Tools include “more than 15 years of pricing for 40,000 enthusiast cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles from the post-war era to present,” according to the Hagerty website.
DriveShare is a way to rent a classic car in a variety of locations.
Hagerty is embarking on a “significant recruiting initiative to hire dozens of engineers, product managers and designers with product-thinking mindsets” with the launch of Digital Labs, according to the release.
“Digital Labs represents a turning point in our recruiting strategy,” Hagerty Senior Vice President of Talent Shoba Menon said in the release. “Hagerty is already a culture- and people-first organization so the introduction of Digital Labs means doubling down on our search for creative, nimble change-makers and problem-solvers.”
More information about the new initiative is available at www.HagertyLabs.com.
