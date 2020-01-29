TRAVERSE CITY — Passion is a key element in Hagerty’s plan for the future, CEO McKeel Hagerty told members of the Economic Club of Traverse City on Friday.
The Hagerty company began life as an insurance company, but today is something much more. That’s by design.
“There’s nothing sexy about getting a bill,” said McKeel Hagerty, particularly an insurance bill.
Much of Hagerty’s business growth, said Hagerty, can be attributed to breaking out of the stereotypical insurance mindset and injecting energy, imagery and passion into the business.
He has helped transform the operation, launched by his parents as an insurer of wooden boats, into a multi-pronged entity that revolves around enthusiasm for driving. He doesn’t care what kind of car Hagerty customers get excited about — he just cares that they get excited.
“We don’t judge what (kind of car) people buy,” he said. “We just tap into their passion. We tap into existing energy.”
The company that started in a local basement now employs 1,200 people, including 800 in Traverse City. It plans to add another 200 local workers.
That kind of growth is possible, Hagerty said, because the company made a plan and consistently tracked what elements of that plan produced results.
“I believe you can keep score with almost anything,” he said.
Keeping score — tracking results — allows a company to identify successful pursuits and pinpoint efforts that don’t pay off.
Hagerty still sells insurance, but it also hosts car-centered events, operates a car enthusiast “club,” sells merchandise and offers programming aimed at the youth market. It also publishes “Hagerty,” which recently displaced Road & Track as the third-largest circulation car magazine in the world.
Expansion into all those other veins has positioned Hagerty well for the future, McKeel Hagerty said Friday. Social scientists tell us population shifts are trending toward mega-cities that will become congested. Autonomous cars certainly make sense for that environment, and some think that fact could spell the death of human-driven vehicles. But Hagerty envisions a bright future for enthusiast cars because the public’s passion for them remains strong.
“We’re not worried about the autonomous car world,” he said. “We want to save driving for those glorious, sunny Sunday afternoons.”
Hagerty compared the horse and the car. The automobile displaced the horse as the main mode of transportation in America a century ago. But enthusiasm for horses remains. He’s confident the same will be true for classic cars.
“People love horses. They just don’t ride them to work every day,” he said.
Hagerty maintains enthusiasm for Traverse City as a place to do business, and told the crowd the company headquarters will remain here. Hagerty recently opened a service center in Dublin, Ohio, that will supplement the Traverse City offices.
The experience of selecting Dublin instead of other possible towns convinced Hagerty that local economic development efforts pay off in business growth. He said Hagerty supports local business development organization Traverse Connect and its efforts to nurture the local business community.
“For us to grow here, we need more successful businesses here,” he said.
Other businesses in Traverse City provide employment for trailing spouses, and, he said, offer alternative job possibilities — to reassure potential workers that Traverse City is a solid place to put down roots, even if they don’t remain forever employed by Hagerty.
“We don’t judge what (kind of car) people buy. We just tap into their passion. We tap into existing energy.” McKeel Hagerty, Hagerty CEO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.