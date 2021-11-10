TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council will hold a membership meeting Nov. 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Center, located at 880 Parsons Road.
The GTAMC will present a check for $10,847 to the Engineering Academy, formerly the Manufacturing Technology Academy. The funds were raised during the GTAMC annual golf outing in late September.
GTAMC members are also scheduled to tour the Career-Tech Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.