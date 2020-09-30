Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.