TRAVERSE CITY — Three years ago, Dan Walters traveled to Portland, Oregon, as just one of two dozen dealer representatives attending a meeting at the headquarters of the Western Star truck company.
The session’s purpose was to gather input on the design of a new vocational truck model, the 49X.
The other dealers eventually dropped out of the brainstorming process. Walters remained on board, made repeated trips out west, and contributed throughout the design process. The new truck was unveiled Tuesday at Walters’ business, Grand Traverse Diesel Service.
It wasn’t the first time Western Star came to town.
A prototype of the new model was tested by two local businesses to make sure it would perform in northern Michigan. Walters hosted groups of engineers who came to Traverse City to see how the test vehicle performed in real-world action.
“I told them, ‘If we can make it live here, we can make it live anywhere,’” said Walters.
Michigan roads carry some of the heaviest loads in the nation.
“Michigan is kind of unique in the world, for the weights we haul,” said Walters. “Nobody else hauls the weight we carry here.”
Most U.S. states, he said, allow a loaded truck to weigh a maximum of 80,000 lbs. Some states allow 90,000 pounds, and a handful allow 105,000 pounds. Canada allows trucks up to 140,000 pounds, he said.
“In Michigan, we carry 164,000,” said Walters.
Why does Michigan allow such heavy loads?
“It has to do with the steel companies, years ago,” Walters said, “and the auto industry.”
Western Star executives listened to his input about what the new truck should offer.
“I worked with everybody up to and including David Carson, the president of Western Star,” Walters said.
Western Star builds an array of large trucks. The company started in 1967. It was purchased in 2000 by Daimler Trucks North America. Western Star’s current model lineup includes semi tractors, tanker trucks, utility trucks and off-road trucks.
The new model that Walters helped mold brings state-of-the-art safety technology to heavy-duty vocational trucks, which can be built as dump trucks, cement mixers or other variations. More information is available at daimler-trucksnorthamerica.com/49x.
“The big focus is safety systems,” Walters said of the new model.
It includes high-tech features including lane guidance, enhanced cruise control, collision avoidance, active braking, roll stability, traffic sign display and intelligent high beams.
“It’s got all that stuff,” he said. “It is designed for the future, for all the safety stuff that is on the road. The large fleets are pushing that, and the DOT. It’s all about safety.”
Not all truck drivers are excited about the technology, Walters admitted. But trucking companies most definitely are.
“If you’re a fleet, and you’ve got all this safety stuff, and you can avoid accidents and keep your cost down — that’s a plus,” he said. “It’s a fact of life. It’s coming. Look at the car you drive today versus the car you drove 10 or 15 years ago. We follow the auto industry by a little bit.”
Walters started Grand Traverse Diesel in 1986. The company employs 30 people at 194 Memorial South Commons, not far from Chum’s Corner.
“We do a lot of warranty work,” said Walters.
Truck maintenance has shifted in recent years toward more and more complicated technology, and that has led many truck owners to come to GT Diesel for service of complex components.
“Probably over a third of our business is municipalities, road commissions, cities, villages,” Walters said. “They used to do a lot of that business in-house. Now they’re not tooled or trained” to handle all the high-tech systems.
As technology made trucks more difficult for small shops to service, Grand Traverse Diesel expanded across a large geographic territory. It now services clients as far north as Newberry in the Upper Peninsula to as far south as U.S. 10, which runs between Ludington and Clare.
“Michigan is kind of unique in the world, for the weights we haul. Nobody else hauls the weight we carry here.” Grand Traverse Diesel Service owner Dan Walters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.