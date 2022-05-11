The Associated PressFrom Staff Reports
GLEN ARBOR — The opening of the Glen Arbor retail season is approaching and merchants are ready to step up to the plate.
Glen Arbor’s “Shop Small, Eat Local” campaign scheduled for May 20-22 has a baseball theme.
“Batter Cards” will be available at M22 Glen Arbor, located at 6298 W. Western Ave., and Cottonseed Apparel, 6501 Western Ave. Customers can then take their card around town and “run the bases.”
Participants who visit any six participating businesses in the Glen Arbor area can get their card stamped. Those with six stamps can turn in their completed card at M22 Glen Arbor or Cottonseed Apparel for a chance to receive “Glen Arbor Bucks.”
Purchases when visiting the merchants are not required, but are encouraged.
First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected. Those winning “Glen Arbor Bucks” will be announced on the Glen Lake Chamber’s social media pages and its email newsletter.
No more than two cards are allowed per person.
More information on the event is available on Facebook or at https://www.visitglenarbor.com/event/glen-arbor-season-opener-22/.
