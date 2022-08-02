DEARBORN — Continuing a nearly two-month trend, Michigan's average gasoline prices declined.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $4.24, according to the weekly report from AAA - The Auto Club Group. It's a 20 cent decline from a week ago and 76 cents less than the $5 a gallon price from last month.
Despite the weekly declines, the state's average for a gallon of regular unleaded is still $1.04 more than at this time in 2021.
Michigan motorists are paying about $63 for a full 15-gallon tank, about $12 more than it was compared to 2021's highest rate in November.
Gasoline demand increased last week from 8.52 million barrels per day to 9.25 million, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. The demand is 80,000 barrels per day lower than in 2021, "but it could pressure pump prices and slow price decreases if the trend holds," according to the release.
Total domestic gasoline stocks also decreased by 3.3 million barrels to 225.1 million, which is also a sign that the higher demand reduced inventory.
The price of crude oil also climbed slightly last week. At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude $2.28 a barrel to $97.26. The increase was because "market concerns about weakening demand this summer have eased after the EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.5 million (barrels) to 422.1 million (barrels), 13.5 million ... lower than the storage level at the end of July 2021," according to the release.
Traverse City was among the three most expensive gasoline averages in Michigan at $4.47 a gallon. Marquette ($4.55) and Ann Arbor ($4.37) also made the list.
The state's least expensive gasoline was reported in Flint ($4.16), Grand Rapids ($4.18) and Benton Harbor ($4.19).
The United States average gas prices continued to be just below Michigan's mark, dropping 15 cents to $4.22 a gallon. A month ago a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $4.86 a gallon while a year ago it was $3.17.
As it does in its weekly release, AAA offered some tips to save on gasoline, including:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices.
- Consider paying cash because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers paying with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight from your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be tracked at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.