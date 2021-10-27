DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gas prices decreased 2 cents for a second straight week.
State motorists paid an average of $3.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday, according to the weekly report released early Monday morning by AAA — The Auto Club. The price at the pump was $3.31 a week after a 2021 high of $3.33 on Oct. 11.
The average price of $3.29 is 8 cents more than this time in September 2021. The price is $1.18 more than this time in October 2020.
The new weekly average means Michigan motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon fill-up. The fill-up price is about $10 more than it was in January 2020.
The Energy Information Administration reports total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5.4 million barrels a day to 217.7 million. Gasoline demand increased from 9.19 million to 9.63 million barrels per day. The increased demand “coupled with a decline in stocks, alongside elevated crude prices, has put upward market pressure on pump prices,” according to the release from AAA.
West Texas Intermediate decreased crude oil prices by 92 cents as the close of trading on Thursday, according to the release. But crude oil prices are still $82.50 a barrel.
Plus the current storage level is approximately 13 percent lower than this time in 2020.
“Michigan motorists saw a slight decrease in pump prices, despite tightening stocks and an increase in demand,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “With crude oil prices remaining above $80 a barrel, motorists should expect to see elevated gas prices through this week.”
Traverse City reported one of the three most expensive gas price averages in Michigan. The $3.31 average at pumps in TC trailed only Marquette ($3.35) and metro Detroit ($3.32).
The least expensive gas prices averages in the state were found in Jackson ($3.24), Grand Rapids ($3.24) and Flint ($3.26).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.39 a gallon, a 7 cent increase from a week ago. The national average at this time in September 2021 was $3.19. The national average in October 2020 was $2.16.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be tracked at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
