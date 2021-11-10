DEARBORN — A big jump at the pump sent Michigan gas prices to a new 2021 high.
State motorists paid an average of $3.43 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The price for a gallon of unleaded jumped 16 cents from last week, according to the release.
The $3.43 per gallon price is 17 cents more than this time in October and $1.43 more than this time in November.
Motorists pay an average of $51 for a 15-gallon fill-up. That’s an increase of about $12 from January 2020.
The Energy Information Administration reported total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.5 million barrels per day to 214.2 million, but demand rose 9.32 million barrels per day to 9.5 million. The EIA also reported “PADD 2 (Midwest) gasoline stockpiles drew 1.1 million (barrels per day) to 44.3 million, bringing inventories to their lowest level since November 2014,” according to the release.
Crude oil prices decreased slightly at the close of formal trading on Thursday, according to the release. West Texas Intermediate decreased by $2.05 to $78.81, the first time prices dropped below $80 per barrel “in nearly a month,” according to the release.
“Low regional stock levels in the Midwest helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2021-high,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “If stock levels remain tight alongside high crude oil prices, motorists could expect gas prices to remain elevated through this week.”
Michigan’s most expensive gasoline price averages were reported in Saginaw ($3.48), Lansing ($3.47) and Jackson ($3.46), according to the AAA release. The least expensive gas price averages were in metro Detroit ($3.40), Marquette ($3.42) and Ann Arbor ($3.44).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.42, according to the AAA release. That is 2 cents more than last week and 18 cents more than last month. The national gas price average in November 2020 was $2.12.
Motorists can locate daily state and national gas price averages on the free AAA Mobile app.
