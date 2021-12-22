DEARBORN — Gasoline prices in Michigan decreased for the sixth straight week.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state was $3.14 a gallon on Sunday, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The price is down 5 cents from the previous week, the sixth straight decline.
Despite the decrease, December gasoline prices are still the highest in eight years.
“Michigan gas prices have steadily declined for the past six weeks,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “Despite these decreases, Michigan drivers will still see the highest year-end holiday gas prices since 2013.”
Michigan’s gas prices are 23 cents lower than this time last month, but $1 more than this time in December 2020.
A full 15-gallon tank of gasoline costs Michigan motorists an average of $47. The fill-up price is about $8 more than when prices were at their highest in January 2020. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased last week by 700,000 barrels per day to 218.6 million, according to the Energy Information Association. The EIA data also showed gasoline demand increased from 8.96 million barrels per day to 9.47 million.
A growing demand and tight supply would normally lead to an increase of pump prices, but crude oil price fluctuations “helped to put downward pressure on prices,” according to the release. West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil by $1.52 to $70.86 at the close of formal trading on Friday.
The higher-than-normal December gasoline prices don’t seem to be affecting holiday travel. AAA is forecasting a 34% increase in holiday travel in 2021 as compared to last year. The majority of travelers, more than 3 million Michigan residents, are expected to hit the roadways.
Traverse City recorded one of the three most expensive gas prices in the state at $3.32. Marquette had the most expensive gasoline in Michigan at $3.37 while Ann Arbor was at $3.26.
The least expensive gas price averages in the state were reported in Grand Rapids ($2.96), Benton Harbor ($2.98) and Lansing ($3.00).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.31, a 2 cent decrease from last week. The national average at this time last month was $3.41. The national average in mid-December 2020 was $2.22.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or with a free AAA mobile app.
