DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gasoline prices continued a month of declines, but are still up more than a dollar from April 2021 prices.
The average price of a gallon of gas declined 3 cents to $3.92 on Sunday, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The $3.92 a gallon average price is 28 cents less than this time in March, but is $1.13 more than it was at this time in April 2021.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $58 for a 15-gallon fill-up. The fill-up price is about $7 more than prices were in November 2021.
Despite the decrease in pump prices, the West Texas Intermediate standard increased for the price of a barrel of crude oil by $2.70 to $106.95 at the close of Thursday’s formal trading session. “Thursday marked the third day of gains for energy futures, as uncertainties about global oil supplies continue to fuel market volatility,” according to the release.
Crude oil and Reformulated Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending (RBOB) contracts started in negative territory late last week, but “prices jumped after The New York Times reported that the European Union was preparing plans for a phase-out of Russian oil imports, a move that would give member countries an opportunity to find other sources,” the release states.
So the gasoline price decreases over the last month may be reversing.
“While Michigan motorists saw a slight drop in the price at the pump last week, crude oil prices increased,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, said in the release. “If crude oil prices continue to increase, pump prices could possibly follow suit.”
Traverse City reported one of the three most expensive gas price averages in the state on Sunday. TC’s average of $4.00 a gallon was below that of Marquette ($4.13) and Ann Arbor ($4.01).
The least expensive Michigan gas price averages were found in Lansing ($3.80), Grand Rapids ($3.81) and Saginaw ($3.82).
The national average on Sunday was $4.08, a 4 cent decrease from last week. The national average a month ago was $4.29 and U.S. motorists paid an average of $2.87 a gallon a year ago.
AAA also offers some tips to save on gasoline, including:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash because some retailers charge extra per gallon for paying with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively.
- Enroll in savings programs.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.