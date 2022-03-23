Two years ago this month, the world as we knew it came to a screeching halt.
By the time the magnitude of COVID-19 became apparent, it was too late to stop its unquenchable appetite for human life. Twenty-four months later, 80 million Americans have had confirmed COVID cases and almost 1 million have died because of this insidious plague.
In Michigan, we’ve had almost 2.4 million cases and more than 35,000 deaths. Although the current trend in case numbers is downward, with 35 states showing lower numbers (including Michigan), six states have seen an uptick in the last two weeks.
COVID is not done with us yet and may not be for a very long time. But even in the throes of the battle there can be some good that comes out of this unprecedented worldwide pandemic.
With the billions of dollars used in COVID-19 research and the development of covid vaccines over the last couple of years, it is expected that a treasure trove of scientific breakthroughs will be seen in the battles with influenza, cystic fibrosis, and many other diseases.
In the 1960’s President Kennedy said we were going to land a man on the moon, and then he gave NASA a blank check to make it happen. By doing so he also opened the door for a windfall of technological advances and development. Out of this endeavor came CT scanners and MRI machines, freeze-dried food, wireless headphones, water purification systems, the computer mouse and — most important — Tang orange drink.
When HIV was raging in the 1980’s, funding for research to combat it also benefited a variety of diseases that had no relationship to AIDS. HIV studies led to better drugs for hepatitis C and cytomegalovirus (CMS) as well as successful immunotherapies in cancer. More importantly, it paved the way for a speedy development of COVID vaccines.
The worldwide cooperative research going on today to stop the spread of COVID and to take on each new variant as it pops up is unprecedented. In the last two years, medical researchers have published more than 230,000 medical journal articles with a wide range of studies of vaccines, antivirals, and other drugs. Results of this research will increase our ability to understand viruses in full and how they evade the immune system.
Pfizer and Moderna didn’t “just” develop the COVID vaccines overnight. They had been working on mRNA vaccines for cancer long before they developed COVID shots. They had the building blocks for which to pivot research and take on COVID.
Dr. Judith James, Vice president of clinical affairs for the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation said, “From this success of mRNA it is expected to provide vaccines against a host of pathogens, including influenza, Zika, rabies, HIV and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which hospitalizes 3 million children under age 5 each year worldwide.”
One immediate success has been the development of the PCR test. Advancements in cutting-edge computer technology has allowed for testing outside of a lab, “something never thought possible before. This technology might help with rapid testing for other diseases as well,” said James. “This is just the beginning, but we won’t see these dividends in their full glory for years.”
Based on current mRNA vaccine research, there are dozens of clinical trials using what has been learned just in the past two years — on potential treatment for pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma. Potential therapies still may be many years away, but many researchers believe the mRNA will lead the way in combatting and treating various forms of cancer, cystic fibrosis, rare inherited metabolic disorders and many other diseases.
With a million Americans dead and more than 6 million dead worldwide, it’s hard to find a “silver lining” in this horrible situation. But if the outcome is that our future will be better, and we will eradicate some of the worlds most deadly diseases, than those who have died have not died in vain.
We now are moving on from these last 24 months of despair because science has lead the way — as it has in the past, and will do for us in the future.
