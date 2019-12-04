If you haven’t reviewed your current Medicare supplemental plan, time is running out. There are only four days left in the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. After Saturday you will be unable to change your plan until next October.
Or will you?
What if a friend, on Jan. 3, said that, by making a change to their Medicare supplemental plan during the enrollment period, they were able to substantially reduce their monthly premium and get additional benefits to boot? You, on the other hand, didn’t review, and — thinking there isn’t anything you can do — start to beat yourself up because of your procrastination.
Well I am here to tell you that there might be an opportunity still available. At least for those of you currently on a Medicare Advantage plan.
In the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Service’s ever-increasing expansion of Medicare Advantage plans, there is the new Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP) which runs from January 1 thru March 31. In this three-month period, if you’re currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, you can do one of the following:
- Switch to another Medicare Advantage Plan.
- Switch your health insurance from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare (and add a Part D Rx plan as well).
It doesn’t go the other way around. Although you can disenroll from Medicare Advantage to join Original Medicare during the MA OEP, you can’t switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage. If you currently have a Medicare Advantage plan and have heard about a plan that has a zero premium and additional benefits, you will be able to switch to it during the MA OEP.
One word of caution: If you decide to drop your Medicare Advantage plan and go to Original Medicare Parts A & B and get a Part D Rx plan, you will still need a supplement. There is no guarantee that you will qualify for the supplement, and you may be subject to medical underwriting. So think before you act.
I am sure that you’re wondering what this is all about. How can these insurance companies offer these comprehensive Advantage plans for zero premium? How can they add dental, vision, hearing, home companion care, over-the counter allowances, travel coverage and national coverage at these prices?
The answer might be found in Ronald McDonald and a Happy Meal. In 1963 McDonalds introduced Ronald and the Happy Meal, capturing the hearts of children and providing an inexpensive reprieve from cooking for mom’s everywhere. The Happy Meal catapulted McDonalds to the head of the fast food industry. Inexpensive Advantage Plans are the equivalent to a senior health insurance happy meal.
This move by the insurance industry is purely political.
Remember, Medicare Advantage is private insurance and essentially replaces Medicare. Although Medicare dictates that these plans must cover all services Medicare covers, it is still sold and administered by private insurance. An industry that is being targeted by numerous presidential candidates for massive change or complete elimination, depending on which candidate you listen to.
It is my belief that what we are witnessing is the industry’s attempt at capturing the marketplace with these Happy Meal health plans. Currently there are approximately 63 million Medicare beneficiaries, of which 41 million are on Original Medicare and Medigap supplements, and 22 million are on Medicare Advantage.
Now think about the conversation in Washington if those numbers were flipped or if all 64 million were on an Advantage plan.
Any attempt at eliminating private coverage would be countered with “well, who’s going to tell 60 million seniors who are paying very little for their coverage that it’s being taken away for a new form of government insurance.” It’s a big gamble on the insurance industry’s part, but one they are betting their lives on.
Although this is all supposition on my part, I think the scenario is spot on.
But this leads me to wonder: If the industry can provide excellent coverage at zero premium designed to save the industry, why can’t they take the same energy and design a national health plan that would cover everyone at a price we can all afford?
Then everyone would have a Happy Meal and we’d quit clowning around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.