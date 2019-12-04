Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.