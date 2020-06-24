Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law is going to change on July 1. The decisions you make regarding your auto insurance coverage going forward can have a significant impact on how you receive medical care if you are hurt or injured in an accident.
Personal injury protection, known as PIP coverage, is the part of your auto insurance policy that covers medical expenses if you are injured in an automobile accident. Currently your policy covers you with unlimited medical costs and all related expenses.
PIP generally covers:
- Medical expenses from a car accident.
- Wages lost due to the injuries.
- Rehabilitation costs.
- Replacement services for things you can’t do for yourself or your family because of the accident, such as house cleaning or childcare.
- Funeral expenses and survivor benefits.
Starting on July 1, you can choose to purchase lower-than-unlimited PIP coverage: $250,000 or $500,000 per person per accident. You can even opt out of PIP entirely as long as you have qualified health coverage (QHC).
Michigan has the fourth most expensive auto insurance in the country. Since 1973, all Michigan auto policies had to have unlimited PIP. Over the last almost 50 years, the cost of health care has risen, and we cannot watch TV without an 800-call-what’s-his-name commercial, so costs have skyrocketed.
The two major injuries caused by auto accidents are back injuries and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Auto accidents are the second-leading cause of TBI’s (falls are number one). The care of an individual with a TBI can run into the millions of dollars over their lifetime.
It is no wonder when you read the brochures you’re currently getting from your auto insurance company that they are painting such a rosy picture. They are betting that you will see the word “discount” and jump at the chance at lowering your auto premium, relieving them of the unlimited medical liability they currently have.
But before you do, please understand the following.
The discount you will receive is only on the PIP premium — not your entire auto insurance premium. So, if you opt for the $250,000 option, you will get a 35 percent premium reduction but just on the PIP portion of premium. Check your policy to see how much your PIP makes up your total cost. Is your future medical liability worth a few hundred dollars a year?
If you opt for a lower PIP level or opt out completely, your individual health plan will cover you for medical expense up to the maximum benefit within your policy. You will be responsible for your deductibles, co-pays and — once limits are hit — it may not cover all your medical cost.
If you opt for lower limits or opt out, you may find yourself 100 percent responsible for all your rehabilitation costs after you have exhausted those covered by your health insurance, if there are any.
Currently you can receive unlimited rehabilitation services, wage replacement, home care, childcare and payment for anything related to your injury including funeral expenses. If you opt for a lower limit, once that amount is hit everything stops. And if you opt out completely, your health plan does not cover any of these items.
This is serious stuff. Decisions you make now will affect you in ways you may not anticipate going forward. I spoke with my auto insurance agent regarding my coverage and what I should do. He is using a cautionary tone when discussing these changes. He personally has adopted a “wait and see” attitude. Believing that people will make changes now, suffer an accident and once the reality of their lack of coverage hits them, will dial 800-call-what’s-his-name looking for relief.
I wholeheartedly concur. The few hundred dollars of annual premium reduction may not be worth the exposure.
I highly recommend you speak to your auto insurance agent. The rules are different if you have individual healthcare, employer sponsored healthcare or Medicare. Get an expert’s opinion. Do the math and make an informed decision.
