The coronavirus pandemic has unfortunately shown us that the American health care system is deeply flawed and in need of serious restructuring. For years we’ve watched the healthcare system deteriorate, but now it has become abundantly clear that tying health care to employment was a house of cards just waiting to fall. Most certainly not sustainable in the face of a major crisis with massive layoffs and unemployment.
Historically it was the labor movement that forced management to address the healthcare issue and made it a “right” for every union member. Like all other gains negotiated by unions for its members, healthcare was quickly adopted by non-union industries and business to stay competitive in attracting employees.
The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) reported in its 2019 year-end study, before the COVID-19 U.S. outbreak, that about 156,199,800 Americans, or around 49 percent of the country’s total population, receive employer-sponsored health insurance.
Fast forward to today and in a new analysis KFF has found that nearly 27 million people in the U.S. may have lost their employer-sponsored insurance because of the massive job loss brought on by the pandemic.
In just 10 weeks, 40.7 million have sought unemployment benefits. It is estimated that nearly 78 million people live in a family that experienced a job loss in this 10-week period, with 61 percent of them losing employer-sponsored healthcare. Of those, almost 80 percent of these newly uninsured are eligible for publicly-subsidized coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
The KFF analysis warns that in January 2021, when unemployment insurance will end for most of those who recently filed, the lack of health insurance will be an economic pandemic by itself. It is estimated that unless they have found employment, 17 million people will be eligible for Medicaid and more than 6 million will qualify for Affordable Care Act coverage through the marketplace with full subsides.
But the most harrowing question for me is what will happen to those who fall into the “no-man’s” zone. For those people who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to receive subsidies from the exchanges, KFF estimates that number will increase by 80 percent, to 1.9 million Americans.
Almost two million Americans will be without any coverage at all unless they purchase a private off-marketplace plan. According to ehealthcare.com the average premiums and deductibles nationwide for unsubsidized shoppers: Premiums for individual coverage averaged $440 per month while premiums for family plans averaged $1,168 per month.
So, what does an individual get for their $5,280 of premium? In many regards, not a darn thing. Before their plan kicks in, they have to pay a deductible, which averages $4,020 per year. After they’ve met the deductible, they are responsible for 30 percent of the bill — up to an average max out-of-pocket of $6,863. Add the premiums and deductible, and that’s more than $12,000 out-of-pocket. For a family, these numbers jump to more than $27,000 of out of pocket. For many it’s a question of spending about one-third or more of your income on health insurance — or betting on the odds you’ll stay healthy.
Now contrast the above with an individual over 65 who’s opted for the Medicare private option of Medicare Advantage. They still pay $1,728 for Medicare Part B premium. They have taken the $0 premium plan. Pay only the co-pays for all their medical needs — and unless they suffer major health issues will have 70 percent less in annual health costs.
Even if they hit the max out-of-pocket of $6,000, it’s still 50 percent less than a non-Medicare individual. For a couple on a Medicare Advantage plan, their cost will be $3,456 plus their co-pays.
No matter how you look at it, a far cry from what those under 65 must endure to have healthcare coverage.
Now’s the time to provide a universal healthcare single-payor system to all U.S. citizens. Remove the burden of coverage from the employer. Make healthcare accessible to all without excessive cost. All people are in unless you choose to purchase private coverage and opt out.
Forty-three industrialized countries around the world provide their citizens with universal health in one form or another. If we learn nothing else from this pandemic, it’s we need to be the 44th.
