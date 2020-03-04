‘9-1-1, What’s your emergency?”
“My house is on fire — send the fire department”
“I see. What’s your address?”
“1234 Main St… Hurry please!”
“I don’t see you have an account with us. Are you a member of the local fire association?”
“What? No, I didn’t bother with that stuff. Please I need the fire department here now before it’s too late.”
“I understand. Do you want the basic coverage or the deluxe package?”
“Huh? The what?”
“With basic is we send one truck and four men. With the deluxe we send three trucks and nine men.”
“The deluxe, I guess. It’s a pretty big fire now.”
“Excellent choice. Will that be Visa, MasterCard or American Express?”
Farfetched? Not really. Up until the 1860’s many European communities were protected by private firefighting “brigades,” each responsible for certain segments of the cities they served. Historically these brigades were supported by insurance companies that insured individuals’ homes and business. If you weren’t insured by the sponsoring company, you most likely stood there while your home burned to the ground.
Eventually in the U.S, we realized that it was far better for the government to control the firefighting forces under one umbrella so there was no confusion over whose jurisdiction it was to fight and contain small fires — so they didn’t turn into a major disaster.
This was done for “the good of all the people.”
City revenues were culled out of budgets and city fire departments became the norm throughout the land, paid for by collective taxes.
We’ve all grown up with visions of fire trucks racing through our streets, sirens blaring and lights flashing, on the way to save people and property. We’ve come to rely on our community fire departments to be there when we need them.
That is, if you’re one of the “common” folks. If you happen to be rich, I mean like the 1 percent rich, you get to rely on your own private fire department paid for by — you guessed it — the insurance company who is insuring your multimillion-dollar estate.
Recently reported on TMZ: When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s $50 million mansion was threatened by a wildfire in Calabasas, California, north of Los Angeles, a private firefighting crew was dispatched to protect the home and surrounding property.
These firefighters were on the payroll of the insurance company who insured the home that, if lost to the fire, would incur significant financial loss. Their job was to protect the West/Kardashian property at all costs and pay no mind to any other property in danger.
Though homes all around the area were ravaged by fire, they succeeded in making sure that the West/Kardashian property was spared.
Now exposed, casualty insurance giants AIG and Chubb spoke publicly about their private firefighting capabilities. AIG has its own “Wildfire Protection Unit,” while Chubb, along with at least a dozen more insurance companies, contracts the services of Montana-based Wildfire Defense Systems. In California, where the major wildfire occurrences have been, WDS claims to have fought more than 550 fires on behalf of their insurance clients.
David Torgerson, president of WDS, responded to criticism of the firefighting-for-hire system saying, “We serve nearly a dozen insurance companies. If anyone wants to have this supplemental response capability during a fire, they need to pick an insurance company that has it.”
There’s something inherently wrong with the fact that, by choosing the wrong insurance company, you might be stand by watching your home burn while your neighbors’ are saved.
For the last several centuries, we’ve maintained that there was a need for services for “the good of the people.” To be applied evenly across the board to all of us — not just to who can write the check. They include firefighting, law enforcement, city sanitation, emergency medical services and, yes, they should include health insurance.
It’s amazing that those making $500 an hour have convinced those making $25 an hour that those making $7.25 an hour are the problem.
And that, my friends, is a real problem.
